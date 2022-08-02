Flair for the ring: Bristol resident Morton joins his father in undercard to Ric Flair’s final wrestling match

Ric Flair wrestled his final match on Sunday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, while Kerry Morton took part in one of his most memorable.

A 21-year-old resident of Bristol, Tennessee, Morton competed in a tag-team match with his father, Ricky, on the undercard of the much ballyhooed event celebrating Flair’s contributions to professional wrestling.

The Morton family lost to Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr., but it didn’t put a damper on the historic night of a nostalgia-filled card sponsored by Jim Crockett Promotions.

That’s the same outfit founded way back when by Jim Crockett Sr., a Bristol native and 1929 Virginia High graduate.

“It was surreal,” Kerry Morton said on Monday evening in a telephone interview. “Over 8,000 people there and to think it was under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions, which had done so much for my dad, Ric Flair, Ivan Koloff, Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes and all those big, big names who made a name for themselves. … There were celebrities and just awesome surroundings. That the spotlight was on me for a second was humbling.”

How did Morton feel as he made his way to the ring?

“Nerves – not so much. It’s kind of odd, I don’t get nervous anymore,” Morton said. “It was more just the adrenaline and when it came down to it, we were ready to play ball.”

Kerry relishes every moment he gets to work with Ricky Morton, his 65-year-old father who is a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and formed one half of the legendary Rock N’ Roll Express with Robert Gibson.

“It’s so special, so incredible,” Morton said. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to have the relationship I have with my dad. Not only is he my dad, he’s my business partner and best friend. We were excited about this weekend, this moment and man, he loved every minute of it.”

Kerry Morton also got to spend some quality time with the man of the hour: Ric Flair.

“I not only got to talk to him, he went out of his way to talk to me, which was pretty cool,” Morton said. “I was in the greenroom and he walked in there and said, ‘Kerry, I want to talk to you.’ We spent 20 minutes just talking one-on-one and he said he had watched my work and liked what I was doing. He said, ‘If I had the No. 1 draft pick in professional wrestling right now, I’d pick you.’ That was really humbling to hear.”

Morton stuck around to watch Flair, 73, team with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event, capping an in-ring career that spanned nearly five decades. Like scores of wrestlers, Morton ranks the “The Nature Boy” as one of the best to ever do it in the grappling game.

“Ric is right there near the top of the line as far as influences for me,” Morton said.

Morton, who graduated from Sullivan East High School in 2020, has two more years remaining as a student at King University.

He keeps a busy schedule between classes and his burgeoning career.

Morton faces Homicide (Nelson Erazo) on Aug. 27 in St. Louis during the National Wrestling Alliance’s 74th Anniversary Show with Homicide’s NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Whatever transpires in the future for one of pro wrestling’s top prospects, Morton will never forget Sunday’s spectacle in the Music City.

“It was magical,” Morton said.