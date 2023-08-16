BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Don’t tell Drake Fisher, but passing records are falling at Sullivan East.

“Try not to talk to him about it very much because he doesn’t need to be worrying about records,” Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons said. “By the end of the season he will hold just about every passing record that we have. A lot of them right now that Drake is breaking are his own records.”

All the talented senior quarterback has done over the last two seasons is throw for more than 4,300 yards and 40 touchdowns, eclipsing marks set in the past by Matt Eads, Ethan Bradford and others. Expect plenty more in the year ahead, which begins for the Patriots on Friday at Johnson County. Fisher put on a show in last year’s 50-26 victory, throwing for four scores and running for one more against the Longhorns.

Fisher is making sure the Patriots aren’t looking ahead to the following week when Tennessee High visits Bluff City for their first meeting since 2010.

“We have got to keep our focus on the first game,” said Fisher, during Sullivan’s East recent media day. “We can’t just let that blow by or we will end up with a loss.”

Quarterback has the position of choice for Fisher for much of his life. While also a talented basketball player, Fisher is at home on the gridiron.

“I have played quarterback since I was like 6 in flag football,” he said. “I was just in love with the game and stuck with it.”

He is good at it too. Fisher, who has started since his sophomore campaign, was admittedly taken by surprise at the speed of the varsity game in his first season behind center. That changed last year, leading the Patriots to a 4-6 record, the best mark for Sullivan East since 2017, one year before the Patriots last made the playoffs.

“Last year it changed a lot,” Fisher said. “It was a lot easier to pick up and go through it all. It takes a little bit to get used to, but I am used to it now. It took mental reps and physical reps in practice to be ready.”

Fisher has been the perfect pivot man for Sullivan East’s Air Raid passing attack, which is meant to spread the field, find the open receivers, pick up yards and score touchdowns. All that is meant to lead to wins.

“All the offseason stuff and everything we do in the summer has been good for us,” said Fisher, who is being tutored by Air Raid supporter Stan Bedwell, a local resident and former record-setting European Football quarterback, who is now the vice-president of Hal Mumme & Associates. Mumme is a coaching legend who helped develop the popular offense.

“Stan has helped me a lot,” Fisher said. “He is a great coach and he is helping me with getting ready for college.”

Fisher definitely wants to find a college home. He spent this past summer at 12 camps across the nation, including Virginia Tech, East Tennessee State and University of Alabama at Birmingham, all of which have expressed interest in his services.

Simmons sees a definite bright future ahead for his prized pupil.

“He is looking good, feels good, he is really starting to be able to not just go through progressions, but also understands what we are doing,” Simmons said. “He is starting to call the plays a little bit himself, which I am real excited about. When you have a guy back there that can run the offense for you, it works out great.”

While Fisher completed many passes last season to Masun Tate, who has since graduated, Fisher has plenty of other weapons, including 6-foot-5 Corbin Laisure, Tyler Cross, Chase Bailey and Will Alley. Kaden Roberts and Donovan Smith-Peters can carry the football, while the offensive line is led by Christian Blevins, Mason Jones and more.

Simmons said Fisher has definitely improved both physical and in the mental aspect of playing the position.

“It is definitely both. The kid has gotten stronger. I think he is a guy with one of the strongest arms around. From that standpoint it is really learning the touch, knowing what kind of ball we are throwing, where we are throwing it,” Simmons said. “From the mental side, he has really progressed as far as his progressions, understanding where he fits in and where everybody needs to be lined up.

“It is really hard when you get out there and the quarterback doesn’t know where receivers are supposed to be lined up so he has done a great job with that, especially that leadership aspect of ‘Hey, you are not supposed to be there, you need to line up there’ so it has made practice a whole lot more fun for sure.”

That has led to Fisher getting better in several aspects of the position.

“Probably where to go with the ball and just going through my reads and don’t worry about what defense they are in,” said Fisher, who envisions how plays should develop while watching film. “Usually I look at the defense and I put a play up with it and then I just go through my reads on what I think will be open when I get ready to throw the ball.”

It isn’t just Fisher who has grown fond of the Air Raid offense. Simmons thinks it goes throughout the team.

“I think they all have. We have made a real concerted effort to push this and what we are trying to do,” Simmons said. “I think for us it is about knowing what our identity is, what we are, what we are trying to do. We are not trying to come out each week and do something different, we want to be able to execute our stuff as fast and as well as we can regardless of what defense is out there.”

Fisher appreciates the confidence the coaches have shown in his ability to run the unique attack.

“Just being able to throw the ball and them believing in me to make those passes,” he said. “It is just going through my reads and going through the film with my coaches and paying attention and working hard every day in practice.”

The goal ahead for the Patriots is to play late in the season. The last playoff berth for East was in 2016.

“I feel like we have definitely gotten a lot better,” Fisher said. “We want to make the playoffs and be playing in December and November.”

Fisher is one 13 seniors on the Patriots, all of whom want to go out with a memorable season against the usual difficult slate in the Region 1-4A ranks that is usually led by Greeneville and Elizabethton.

“We have got in my mind still one of the toughest schedules you can see around the state,” Simmons said. “We are going to do some things a little bit different this year. I probably won’t comment on all those right now, you will just have to come to Johnson County to see a look at those things.

“Not just Drake, but all these guys are buying in, showing up and asking to watch extra film and what they can do. You see the guys in blue jerseys, they want to go out the way they are capable of going out.”

Fisher wears No. 16 for the Patriots, an unusual number for a quarterback, but why mess with a good thing.

“My freshman year I got here and they didn’t have 11 so I went with 16,” he said. “Whenever I broke some records my sophomore year I was like I might as well keep it.”