BRISTOL, Tenn. — This is a fish story. This one is true.

***

The King University duo of Hunter McClaskey and Landon Lawson spent last Sunday fishing at massive Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, New York.

It was worth the trip, but what a trip it was.

“Dude, I will never have a fishing story that tops that one the rest of my life, there is no way,” Lawson said. “It is just unbelievable that we won that tournament.”

The recently graduated Tornado duo won the Major League Fishing Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament with a five-bass limit of 19 pounds, seven ounces to finish first among 62 boats. That catch was more than a pound more than the second-place finishers from the University of Vermont. Much like their first win last year at Smith Mountain Lake in Huddleston, Virginia, they did it with a blown boat motor, forcing them to use a battery-powered trolling motor instead.

Fortunately, it worked out just fine, even if it made for quite a tale to tell. The objective of a bass fishing competition is to catch the largest weight among five bass at the end of the competition, which on this day was at 1 p.m. They had already bagged five good-sized fish in the first hour after the 6 a.m. start, but then the motor on Lawson’s Phoenix Bass Boat blew out at 7:35. Fortunately, they had practiced for several days and were near where the largest fish seemed to be. It just took a while to get to them.

“Things work in mysterious ways. It just happened to be the little area we were fishing, all of our stuff was kind of close together,” McClaskey said. “In a boat motor ride it would have been five minutes, but on a trolling motor it took us close to two [hours] to get to other fish. It was a good thing it happened earlier or we probably wouldn’t have made it to some of the fish and caught the fish that we caught. When it is your day it is your day. We caught a random 4 [pound], 6 [ounce) bass on topwater and it just kind of worked out. You couldn’t ask for a better day even with all the bad stuff that was happening.”

They have now qualified for a pair of prestigious events, including a 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship and the 2023 Bassmaster College Championship slated for Aug. 10-12 at Pickwick Lake in Counce, Tennessee.

“We are excited for that one,” Lawson said. “Anytime you get to go to a national championship that is not in Florida we are tickled to death. We are going to be working our butts off down there trying to figure out how to catch some bass.”

***

A graduate of Lee High School, Lawson took a totally unexpected route to King, drawing recruiting interest from his exploits on local lakes.

“I tried to get a high school team started over there and it didn’t work. They were more interested in football,” said Lawson, who earned a degree in Security & Intelligence Studies at King. “I just fished local tournaments around here. It was just word of mouth, this community that King is in, there is a lot of people that fish. It is amazing for anyone that wants to come here and fish on the team because you are in a community where everyone fishes, everybody knows who can catch fish, everyone knows who is trying to make it. It is just amazing how good the people in this area are.”

Lawson began his college days at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap. His direction changed when he got a call from King, whose bass fishing program was led at the time by current King women’s wrestling coach Jason Moorman. He has since given way to David Tolbert, who is now the coach for the Tornado.

“I never thought I would ever have the chance to fish in college. They always aired the national championship on TV and I watched it and I thought, ‘Man, that would be the coolest thing ever.’” Lawson said. “King called me one day and said, ‘Would you want to come fish’. I was like ‘yeah, absolutely, no doubt I want to come fish. I have always wanted to fish.’ Just to be given that opportunity and to be put into a program that is wanting to grow and is heading in the right direction, that is more than I ever could have asked for.”

***

A native of Hampton, McClaskey attended Elizabethton High School where he competed on the Cyclones’ fishing team, a growing high school sport in Tennessee.

“It has just gotten huge. When I was in middle school it was probably not really the biggest,” said McClaskey, who earned a degree in Accounting from King. “You would have 50 or 60 boats at a tournament, but by the time I graduated you were having 250 to 300 boats in a tournament in Knoxville. It had exploded and the amount of scholarships that were given out tripled and King started a team and that is where I am at now. It just kind of happened real fast and in a hurry and I knew it was what I wanted to do.”

Fishing has long been more than a hobby for McClaskey, and King — which started a bass fishing program during the 2019-2020 school year — offered the chance to achieve his dreams, even if college wasn’t in his original plans.

“When I came here I did not want to go to college. I did not and my mom pushed for it. I was like if I am going to do it I am going to fish,” he said. “Since I was a little kid that is what I have known. I have watched the professional stuff on TV, went to the tournaments, talked to a bunch of them as a kid and I have known this is what I wanted to do for a long time and this was your best shot at doing it right here. To get to the next level, to get your name out there and it has paid off.”

***

These close friends became partners two years ago after Lawson’s partner, Donovan Carson, graduated. They had an immediate bond that bodes well on the water.

“These lakes we are sent to are massive, tons of waters, miles and miles of water and they are really hard to break down. It is really nice having someone on your team that you can share information with and trust to not stab you in the back.” Lawson said. “Me, him and Donovan shared every bit of information. Hunter showed us how to catch fish in tournaments where we were catching like two fish a day, and we already knew we could fish together and be on the same page before Donovan graduated and it has just been a seamless merge into me and him fishing together. We have been lucky enough to win two and put ourselves in that position and that is all you can really ask for.”

Life as a angler is much like it is for any other college sport, with the challenge of juggling academics and athletics with travel and demanding work schedules since they pay for their own boats and most of their expenses, although they do get some help from King and local sponsorships.

“It is tough, especially with school, considering we are out nine or 10 weeks a semester,” said McClaskey, who works at Watson’s Marine in Bluff City to help pay for his Caymas boat. “The spring semester is the hardest. That is always when they want to pack your schedules, but getting ready for tournaments, you don’t have much time after work in the evenings. It gets dark early whenever we are doing it. It makes it tough, but you have got to make it work.”

It has been worth the effort. Just ask Lawson, who works at Fancy Baits to pay for his boat, which is in the process of being repaired under warranty after its issues in New York.

“My time at King has been awesome,” he said. “You see people you know, there are friendly faces everywhere. The professors were awesome. I loved them. School work, it is not your favorite, but you get through it. Altogether King has just been an absolute blessing for me.

“To anyone out there looking to fish at the next level, King brings you in an area with so many good lakes, you are in a great area to travel — you can go north, you can go south — you are around everything you need to make yourself a better angler. King has helped me a ton. I have improved as an angler and in academics so much since I came here it is unbelievable.”

****

That word could also be used to describe what the King duo endured last Sunday at Lake Champlain, a huge lake that measures around 100 miles long and 20 miles wide. Imagine the empty feeling of being out on an open body of water with a boat with no motor and a trolling battery that would soon die. They continued to fish despite the issues before contacting a friend who was also there for the event and had him pick up McClaskey and deliver him to the weigh-in location.

“We fished and battled and struggled it out all day and got to where we had gotten on the lake,” Lawson said. “We trolled five miles, the trolling batteries are dying so we caught what we got. It is now 11:30, we are waiting on Jacob to pick up Hunter up with the fish. There is smoke rolling in from Canada so you can only see about a mile on the lake. We are looking around, every time we hear a boat we are like ‘please be them.’

“For a while there we thought we were going to be stuck out here. We are going to die in the middle of Champlain. We are floating out there. Hunter is up there waving at everybody and the boat comes by, they pull over and it is them. We put the fish in the bag, Hunter goes to weigh-in, I am stuck with zero way to drive the boat. I have a dying trolling battery and a motor that is beyond done.”

McClaskey got to his destination, had his fish weighed and then proceeded to wait. He figured it would take at least 21 pounds to win, but their 19-plus pounds proved to be enough.

“You weigh your fish and then you have just got to play the waiting game,” he said. “You have to sit there and know that you might get knocked out of the lead. I was the first one to weigh so I had to wait for everybody else to come through and weigh in. I just sat there. It is tormentation, that is what it is.”

***

It wasn’t much better for Lawson, who was still out on the lake, but was fortunately drifting toward the shore of Lake Champlain. He found a family who let him use their private ramp. Then it was his turn to wait for McClaskey to make the 118-mile drive to pick him up.

“Hunter gets there two hours later because he had to drive all the way down the Canada border and down the Vermont side of Champlain,” Lawson said. “I sat there forever. I went through the whole process. I went from not knowing if we won, finding out we won, figuring out how we are going to get the boat home. There was just a lot going on.”

The ordeal still wasn’t over. They were winners, had qualified for nationals, but there was still much to do.

“We finally get to the boat ramp. He backs down, we get the boat up on there and then we do about four hours of mechanical work on the boat to even be able to trailer it anywhere,” he said. “Luckily there was a nice little man there at his house who helped us out a little bit. He didn’t know a whole lot about it, but he was more than willing and happy to help us to get out of his front yard.”

***

They made it back to King and were back on local lakes earlier this week. They are considering a return to school for more education and more fishing, with a dream to get paid to fish.

“Hopefully I will use [my degree] at some point, but my dream is to go up there on that stage fishing professionally,” McClaskey said. “I think just about everyone in the college circuit is trying to make it to the next level, that is their dream. That is where we want to be.”

Both Major League Fishing and Bassmaster are just two of those professional options. Anglers also benefit from sponsorships, which both Lawson and McClaskey would gladly accept.

“You can kind of pick which way you want to go, they each have their own benefits,” Lawson said. “To fish and to be sponsored and paid to go fish and represent people would be a dream come true. We both want to work hard and we will work our hardest to get there.”

***

They have certainly appreciated the opportunities presented through their involvement with King and its growing program, which finished second in a national championship last year in Oklahoma.

“That was an altogether awesome experience. I got my first sponsor because of it,” Lawson said. “We are trying to make it back there to try to win one and bring it back to King. It will look good on us and hopefully bring recruits in for the school. That will be the main goal.”

Fishing is a popular sport in the region and this King duo has certainly benefited from the support of others.

“Since our time, our very first start year here at King, just the entire East Tennessee fishing community — and it is a community — has been beyond amazing,” Lawson said. “There are people that reach out to us when we are fishing, when we are not fishing, when we are catching fish, when we are not catching fish, telling us that they are proud of us and that we will get them next time or congratulations.

“I don’t think there is anywhere in this world that you get the level of support from the community that you will get in this little place right here. That is the dead honest truth. It is amazing.”