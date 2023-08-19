BRISTOL, Tenn. - Not a bad debut for Corbin Cannon at quarterback for Greeneville.

It doesn't hurt to have playmakers like Carson Quillen and Aa'darian Samples on his side.

"I have got some pretty crazy athletes out there to get the ball to so you can't complain too much," said Cannon, a senior, who was 8-for-11 for 205 yards, three touchdowns and threw for a two-point conversion in Greeneville's season opening 28-7 non-conference win over Tennessee High on a muggy Friday night at the Stone Castle.

"It is his first game. Obviously, he looked pretty dang good," said Quillen, who caught touchdown passes of 9 and 83 yards from Cannon, whose Greene Devils took a 28-0 lead into the halftime break. "We have got to fix some things, but that is everybody. Corbin is a great kid, he is a leader on this team. He is going to get better and I'm looking forward to that."

Tennessee High, which is still looking for its opening night win since 2018, scored the lone touchdown in a sloppy second half that presented some positive teaching moments for head coach Josh Holt.

"They were better than us in the first half. We had some alignment issues, but they capitalized on it and that is what we need to be like," Holt said. "We have got to get a little more consistency about us, but I am really, really excited about the way they came out in the second half and played."

Greeneville (1-0) took the opening kick, driving 65 yards on 11 plays, picking up three first downs on the ground before Cannon connected with Quillen from 9 yards out in the end zone for the score. Quinton Brandon made one of his three extra points attempts to put the Greene Devils up 7-0 with 7:02 on the clock.

Led by senior quarterback Jimmy Phipps, Tennessee High (0-1) responded with a trio of first downs of their own, one of which came on a 32-yard pass from Phipps to Jacob Van Valkenburg and another on a 13-yard burst up the middle by Josh Green. The Vikings had to settle for a 30-yard field goal attempt by Thatcher Hutton, but a poor snap resulted in holder Braden Howard having to attempt a pass that was incomplete.

"I am going to put that on me," Holt said "I have got to do a better job of making sure we take care of those kind of things during the week so that won't happen out here on Friday nights."

Three plays later and the Greeneville speed appeared. Cannon connected with Samples in the flat, and he escaped a tackle attempt and dashed the rest of the way for an 83-yard touchdown for the Greene Devils.

"The first half, that is about as good as you can play on both sides of the ball," Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlin said. "They could run the ball some in the first half, but we were able to shut those drives down, which was big."

That Greeneville speed showed again on the Greene Devils next possession when Cannon connected with Quillen, who broke a tackle and scampered the remainder of 76 yards for another touchdown. Quillen, who finished with four receptions for 111 yards, completed the first half with a 2-yard touchdown with 1:46 on the clock, a play that followed a 25-yard reception from Cannon to Quillen again.

"I like the ball in my hands, but I couldn't do what I do without the guys behind me," Quillen said. "We have got a bunch of really good guys on the O-line and receivers. It is not just me getting the ball all the time because we like to spread the ball out because we have plenty of guys that can make plays. Luckily for tonight it was me a lot, but we have got tons of guys that can do that."

Quillen also followed up a 5-yard scoring run by Tennessee High's Josh Bell with 8:51 remaining with a 67-yard kick return to stifle any hopes of a late comeback.

"You get the ball in his hands, something special happens," Spradlin said. "Like the kickoff, he ran that down there, it was big. We needed something to get the ball down on this end again. They kick it to him and he has got a chance to make something special happen every time he touches it."

Greeneville, which picked up a pair of turnovers on an interception and fumble recovery by Nik Pillar, recorded 334 yards to 174 for the Vikings, but Spradlin wasn't pleased with the second half by the Greene Devils, which had a touchdown waved off by a holding call.

"We have got to be able to make those same plays in the second half. They were doing the same stuff they were in the first half, but we have got to be able to make the plays," Spradlin said. "You are up 28-0, we are probably a little conservative running the football. I am proud of my guys and their effort. We have got to learn from this and continue to get better."

Tennessee High was led by Josh Green with 67 yards on the ground. Phipps threw for 79 yards, while Barron Harkleroad had three receptions. Jashun Hernton also recovered a second half Greeneville fumble.

"We kind of challenged them in there," said Holt, of his message at halftime in The Viking Keep. "We had some alignment issues there in the first half and that is when they hit those big pass plays. I am not taking anything away from that bunch, that is a really good football team down there. We challenged them inside and they came out and did the right things."

Tennessee High will return to the field on Friday at Sullivan East, the first meeting between the schools since 2010. The Patriots won their opener 28-24 at Johnson County.

"This is the great thing about playing a great team early like this is you see exactly where your deficiencies are and now we know what to attack in practice," Holt said. "It will be a good time down there in Bluff City."

*

Greeneville 28, Tennessee High 7

Greeneville;13;15;0;0-28

Tennessee High;0;0;0;7-7

Scoring

GV-Quillen 9 pass from Cannon (Brandon kick)

GV-Samples 83 pass from Cannon (kick failed)

GV-Quillen 76 pass from Cannon (Brandon kick)

GV-Quillen 2 run (Chrisman pass from Cannon)

TH-Bell 5 run (Hutton kick)

***

Team Stats

First downs GV 11; TH 10. Rush-yards: GV 36-129; TH 37-95. Pass yards: GV 205; TH 79. Comp-Att-Int: GV 8-11-0; TH 6-12-1. Fumbles-Lost: GV 1-1; TH 2-1. Penalty-yards: GV 7-50; TH 7-30. Punts-Avg. GV 0-0; TH 3-27.3.