FINNEGAN'S CHALLENGE: Sander attempts to exceed 3,300 free throws in 24 hours to benefit children

Richard “Doc” Sander, the 75-year-old former athletic director at East Tennessee State, will attempt to exceed 3,300 free throws during Finnegan’s Challenge, a 24-hour free throw competition in Brooks Gym on Thursday, Nov. 4 starting at 8 a.m.

The event is named after Sander’s grandson, Finnegan Sander, who was born with a condition called imperforate anus. He endured three surgeries in the first four months of his life. According to an ETSU press release, a child is born with a birth defect every four and a half minutes, and surgical costs can greatly impact the lives of children and their loved ones, dramatically impacting the life path of an entire family.

Finnegan’s Challenge is the initial event to create resources to support families like Finnegan’s who are impacted by the struggles associated with birth defects. This initiative will create a much-needed support system for families of children with special needs, and proceeds will not go to Finnegan or his family.