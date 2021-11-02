FINNEGAN'S CHALLENGE: Sander attempts to exceed 3,300 free throws in 24 hours to benefit children

Richard “Doc” Sander, the 75-year-old former athletic director at East Tennessee State, will attempt to exceed 3,300 free throws during Finnegan’s Challenge, a 24-hour free throw competition in Brooks Gym on Thursday, Nov. 4 starting at 8 a.m.
The event is named after Sander’s grandson, Finnegan Sander, who was born with a condition called imperforate anus. He endured three surgeries in the first four months of his life. According to an ETSU press release, a child is born with a birth defect every four and a half minutes, and surgical costs can greatly impact the lives of children and their loved ones, dramatically impacting the life path of an entire family.
Finnegan’s Challenge is the initial event to create resources to support families like Finnegan’s who are impacted by the struggles associated with birth defects. This initiative will create a much-needed support system for families of children with special needs, and proceeds will not go to Finnegan or his family.
“ETSU is honored to host Finnegan’s Challenge on our campus,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, in the release. “Our institution was founded on a mission of putting people first and helping them realize their dreams, and Finnegan’s Challenge is perfectly aligned with our mission. By supporting families as they navigate the challenges presented by birth defects and other adverse childhood events, we help ensure that those children and their families have brighter days ahead of them. The Sander family is dear to our university, and we hope that everyone in the ETSU family and across the region supports and becomes involved in this challenge.”
The challenge will bring supporters together online, challenging them to donate for every free throw they make. Participants can upload their videos to social media with the hashtag #FinnegansChallenge to show their support and highlight the need for resources for children and families affected by the challenges associated with birth defects.
According to the release, 120,000 children are born with birth defects each year, which causes one in five deaths during the first year of life. One child out of 33 is born with a birth defect, a fact that Sander highlights with his free throw goal: 3,300.
A celebrity free throw challenge will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets on sale for $10 per person, $20 per family, and free to ETSU students with a valid student ID.
The event is free, open to the public and everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required indoors on the ETSU campus. Donations can be made through the For Our Kids Project website at finneganschallenge.org. All proceeds will help For Our Kids Project create and provide resources for children with birth defects and their families.
The entire 24-hour event will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/finneganschallenge.