Finishing is the task for G-Men, Hughes

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Competing for a state championship is the ultimate test for a high school athlete.

Graham’s Sean Hughes knows something about challenges.

Flash back to the 2022 Class 2 title game when the Graham G-Men faced King William at Salem Stadium.

With rugged senior Zach Blevins sidelined by a knee injury, Hughes was forced to move from his regular position at middle linebacker to an outside linebacker spot. And he had to accomplish that feat with just week of preparation.

“That was a challenge, but we made the adjustment with the help of my coaches,” Hughes said. “I’ve been at outside linebacker ever since.”

In today’s Class 2 championship matchup against Central Woodstock, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Hughes figures to play a prominent role at linebacker and fullback.

“It’s been a crazy ride since my freshman year,” Hughes said. “I love this team and the coaches. We’re like a family. They brought me in and I’ve gotten better each year.”

Dynamic junior running back Ty’Drez Clements generates most of the headlines for the 14-0 G-Men, but Hughes also deserves a gold star.

In addition to starting at middle linebacker the past two seasons, Hughes has been a regular at fullback since his freshman year.

What’s it like to block for a running back that can stun defenders with his vision, speed and sheer willpower?

“It’s lovely having Ty’Drez back there,” Hughes said. “If I can block my man for at least one second, Ty’Drez is gone. It’s a fun role. You just have to work quickly.”

The linebacker corps for Graham includes junior Myles Raley (5-10, 190), sophomore Yubrenal Isabelle (6-0, 200) and 5-9, 210-pound senior Brayden Meadows.

Of course, the heavy-hitting wild men for the Graham defense are seniors Connor Roberts (6-3, 235) and 6-3, 230-pound nose guard Cody Dolin.

“All the guys in the middle of our defense are great,” Hughes said. “I just do what I can to help.”

There is no question about strength with Hughes. He can bench press 325 pounds and has a deadlift in the 500 pound range.

Central Woodstock also relies on power, size and a relentless rushing attack. The Falcons are coming off a 37-10 win over Poquoson in their Class 2 semifinal clash in Woodstock.

Behind 16 seniors, the Falcons avenged regular season setbacks against Strasburg and Luray during their current playoff run. Central advanced to Class 2 semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champ King William.

The headliners for Central Woodstock include junior defensive end Nathan Lopez (6-2, 215) along with two-way standout Tyler Forbes and senior running back Elijah Barahona. The Falcons, who have not played on a turf surface, average 32 points and 285 total yards while allowing 11 points per game.

Central Woodstock graduate Mike Yew collected career win number 100 earlier this season with the Falcons.

Graham has averaged 361 yards rushing during its playoff run. That includes a 396-yard effort last week against Appomattox.

Appomattox quarterback and team leader Grayson Peterson offered some insight on the G-Men.

“Clements and the quarterback (Brayden Meadows) are good runners, and those big offensive linemen lead the way. That offense is hard to stop,” Peterson said.

The G-Men, who feature 11 seniors, practiced at Virginia Tech’s indoor facility earlier this week.

Another goal for Graham today is to clinch the first unbeaten record in the rich history of the program.

Huqhes knows something about perfection and passing tests. He has a 4.0 grade point average.

“We’ve all worked hard to have another chance at the state championship,” Hughes said.