Fifth straight loss keeps struggling State Liners in Appalachian League West cellar

BRISTOL, Va. – Forty-four games remain on the schedule and the summer is still young, so it’s a little early to say the Bristol State Liners have flat lined.

However, the diagnosis for the team’s chances at an Appalachian League title is getting grim.

Bristol’s five pitchers combined to issue 11 walks, the defense committed four errors and the offense generated just five hits in a 7-4 loss to the Kingsport Axmen on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

The State Liners (3-11) have the league’s worst record to go along with the poorest batting average of .211 and the hurlers have issued a ghastly 89 walks in 14 games.

They have lost five straight and Thursday’s game followed a similar script as the Bristolians fell behind 4-0 after one inning and never recovered.

Starting pitcher Abel Medina failed to record an out as he fell to 0-2 with an ERA of 17.47.

Can you say slump?

“That’s going to happen,” said Bristol utility man Eric Erato. “That’s the way the game goes and right now it’s not going our way. We’ve got some things we’ve got to clean up. I’m confident we’ll start swinging, we’ll start getting guys out more and we’ll play better defense.”

None of those things happened on Thursday.

Bristol didn’t get its first hit against Kingsport left-hander Tommy Meyer until Blake Wood (Florida State College-Jacksonville) led off the sixth inning with a clean single up the middle.

Meyer (2-0, 1.20 ERA) was chased after Erato reached on an error later in the inning. He allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Erato and Meyer happen to be teammates at Northern Illinois University.

Erato walked in the first, flew out in the fourth and then reached on that E against his friend. The two shared a hug after the game.

“It’s obviously a pretty cool moment for both of us,” Erato said. “Seeing him on the mound is just a full-circle moment after going through fall practice and the season. It’s good to see that the hard work has brought both of us to this moment.”

Erato has played right field, left field, second base and first base for the State Liners. He has been a bright spot on a bad team with a .311 batting average with six RBIs.

“I’m kind of used to moving around,” Erato said. “I played a lot of outfield and infield at school. I just want to be available wherever the team needs me and just give them my best effort.”

The State Liners scored four times in the sixth inning to make the game competitive, but that was a close as they would get.

Kingsport (11-3) remained in first place in the Appy League’s West Division.

NOTES: It was a reunion of sorts for a couple of Missouri Tigers as well. Hector Mangual had two hits for Bristol and Shea McGahan hit a three-run triple in the first inning for Kingsport. … Justin Rubin from the University of Virginia made his debut for the State Liners. He started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a RBI … Bristol first baseman Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College) is currently sidelined with a sore hamstring. The Tennessee High graduate is hitting .217 in seven games for the State Liners. … Bristol won’t return home until June 23. The State Liners begin a six-day, five-game road trip tonight when they play at Princeton.