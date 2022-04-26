Fenway stop part of memorable season for Gavin Cross

Gavin Cross played in a Major League Baseball stadium for the first time on Saturday and it is likely not going to be the last time.

One of college baseball’s best hitters and a projected first-round selection in July’s MLB Amateur Draft, Cross went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs in Virginia Tech’s 6-1 victory over Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference game played at famed Fenway Park.

The Tennessee High graduate drove in a run with a ground-rule double to right field in the third inning off Henry Leake of the Eagles and smacked a RBI single in the seventh inning at an iconic venue that opened in 1912.

“ It was pretty sweet,” Cross said on Tuesday morning in a telephone interview. “I’ve obviously been to a couple of big-league stadiums, but this was my first chance to play in one. It kind of felt like another game after a bit, but when you first walked in it was kind of eye-opening and pretty cool to think of some of the guys you’ve shared that field with.”

As usual, Cross rose to the occasion as he’s been apt to do and he owns a .358 batting average and.451 on-base percentage to go along with nine home runs and 29 RBIs entering Wednesday’s contest against James Madison.

He has walked more times (22) than he’s struck out (19) in 173 plate appearances, leads the ACC with five triples, has been successful in all seven of his stolen base attempts and has not committed an error as an outfielder.

“ The ability to balance contact skills with raw power [stands out],” said Geoff Pontes, a writer for Baseball America.

A five-tool player who was the top slugger on Team USA’s Collegiate National Team in 2021, Cross will likely receive a seven-figure signing bonus in a couple of months when the draft occurs.

Plug in the words MLB Mock Draft on Google and among the many results you will find from various prognosticators have him going to the Minnesota Twins (No. 8), Kansas City Royals (No. 9), Detroit Tigers (No. 12), Los Angeles Angels (No. 13) and Cincinnati Reds (No. 18).

Scouts show up in droves to watch Cross and scrutinize each of his plate appearances.

Prospect watchers post videos of his batting practice sessions on social media.

More than one media outlet interviewed him on Tuesday morning.

Cross handles the increased attention with a calmness that is impressive for a 21-year-old.

This is one chill dude when it comes to all that outside noise.

“ I think it’s something I’ve been blessed with naturally a little bit,” Cross said. “I definitely feel nerves and feel the butterflies and pressure; I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t. I try to keep it external, support my teammates, go out there and play the game hard, the right way and it seems to work for me. I try to not let the numbers creep into my head or let a bad at-bat lead to the next.”

He’s a sparkplug for a Tech team that is 28-9 and ranked among the top-10 teams nationally.

“ I wouldn’t say we are exceeding expectations. I just think our offense is playing really well and I thought coming into the year we could do that and the pitching staff has had a couple of guys step up,” Cross said. “We’re trying to showcase to ourselves, the teams around the conference and even the country that we’re here to play hard and we’re pretty talented. We’re just trying to go out there and win every game.”

Cross will take his hacks against the Hokies’ biggest rival this weekend in Charlottesville when the Hokies play the Virginia Cavaliers. Former Lebanon High School ace Matthew Buchanan (2-1, 2.21 ERA) and ex-George Wythe High School standout Avery Mabe (0-0, one save, 4.35 ERA) are among the pitchers on UVa’s staff.

“ Those games are always high intensity and have a good crowd,” Cross said. “They are a really good team, obviously, and provide some tough matchups as far as hitting goes. I’m just trying to be as consistent and locked in as I can.”

Cross is usually always locked in and one sequence in particular stands out to Pontes.

“ Game in March against Georgia Tech,” the writer said. “He came up with runners on, stayed off a bunch of junk on the outer half, battles off a borderline strike and then knocks one up the middle to drive in a couple of runs. While the runs are coming home, he realizes no one is covering second and he just keeps going – turns a seeing-eye single into a double. It’s the baseball awareness and skills to go along with his athleticism that’s most impressive to me.”

As for Cross, he’ll take his usual approach that has gotten the results no matter the setting, scenario or opponent.

“ I try to go out there, play hard, I want to win the game and if it’s not a good day, then realize you’ve got another nine innings tomorrow,” Cross said. “That’s the way I look at it. It’s easier said than done sometimes, but I think I’ve been doing a decent job of it.”

