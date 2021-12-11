 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FCS QUARTERFINALS: ETSU falls to North Dakota State, 27-3
0 comments

FCS QUARTERFINALS: ETSU falls to North Dakota State, 27-3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
etsu

ETSU RB Jacob Saylors attempts to break free from the tackle attempt of North Dakota's Sam Jung

 Dakota Hamilton/ETSU Athletics

FARGO, N.D. — TaMerik Williams rushed for 91 yards with two touchdowns and Cam Miller rushed for another as second-seeded North Dakota State used a powerful ground game to eliminate seventh-seeded East Tennessee State, 27-3, in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday.

Miller led back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter, completing four of four passes, Williams scored on two short runs and North Dakota State (12-1) built a 13-0 lead in about six minutes. The Bison gained 278 yards rushing with four touchdowns.

NDSU, ranked third in the final FCS coaches poll, will host second-ranked and No. 3 seed James Madison in the semifinal round Dec, 17-18. The Bison have reached the semifinals for the 10th time, third-most among FCS teams.

ETSU (11-2) had watched a 55-yard field goal attempt fall short and to the left, giving the Bison possession at their own 38. Eight plays later, Williams barreled in from the 3. ETSU was forced to punt after a three-and-out and North Dakota State went 76 yards to score again in nine plays, Williams scoring from the 7.

In the third quarter, Michael Tutsie stepped in front of the intended receiver to pick off Tyler Riddell near midfield and, four plays later, Miller scored from the 3. The interception came one play after the Buccaneers stopped North Dakota State on downs. Riddell was throwing under pressure.

The Bison added a capper in the fourth quarter, chewing 6:13 off the clock in 12 plays as Hunter Luepke charged straight ahead from the 11 to finish the scoring.

On defense, the Bison held ETSU's potent backfield duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors to a combined 69 yards on 21 carries.

Riddell finished 16-of-32 passing for 92 yards and an interception. Outside of a 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter, the Bucs were forced to punt on seven of 11 drives, the others ending on the missed field goal attempt, the interception and a final drive on downs.

North Dakota State picked up 22 first downs to ETSU's 11 and had the ball for more than 33 minutes, nine more than the Buccaneers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts
Sports News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

  • Updated

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts