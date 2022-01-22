FCA PREP SHOWCASE: Radford rolls to 47-26 win over Graham

BRISTOL, Va. – Radford sophomore basketball player Gavin Cormany is not lacking for motivation.

For example, there is his jersey.

The 6-foot-2 Cormany wears the same number 14 of his older brother Cam, a Radford hoops standout who is now a freshman on the Naval Academy Prep School basketball team.

“A lot of good players have worn 14 at Radford, including Radford University [basketball] coach Darris Nichols,” Cormany said. “I take pride in the number, and I wanted to wear it for my brother.”

Cormany supplied 10 points and five rebounds Saturday as the Bobcats cruised to a 47-26 win over the Graham G-Men in the FriendshipCars.Com FCA Prep Showcase at the Bearcat Den.

The Cormany boys have the same approach to the game. They hustle, defend and fire up jumpers with confidence.

But there is one big difference. Cam is a shooting guard, while Gavin operates at point guard.

“I prefer the point guard position. I like to get open shots for my teammates and have everyone involved,” Gavin said. “It’s awesome being on a young team like this.”

Radford advanced to the Class 2 semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Union. Sophomore guard Landon Clark was the only returning starter, but the Bobcats (7-2) are still finding ways to win with seven sophomores.

Behind its typical half-court offense and relentless man-to-man defense, Radford scored the first seven points of Friday’s game and took a 21-4 lead into halftime.

That first half was a showcase for 6-6 Radford sophomore Elijah Kelly.

“Elijah is a beast,” Gavin said. “He can score in every way possible, he plays defense, and he gets better every day.”

A smooth 6-6 sophomore, Kelly scored 19 points, including a poster-worthy one-hand slam, in the first half en route to a 24-point night.

“Elijah is just 15 and he’s coming along,” said Radford coach Rick Cormany, father of Cam and Gavin. “The weight room has really helped Elijah.

What sort of influence has Cam been on his younger brother?

“Growing up, Cam and I worked out at the school, the rec center or any other place we could get in a pickup game. And we would really get after it,” Gavin said. “Cam sends me film clips after games, and we go over areas that I need to improve on.”

Graham once again played without its top weapon in far Southwest Virginia in David Graves. The clever 6-foot-2 senior is sidelined due to illness.

The absence of Graves placed more responsibility on 6-3, 255-pound junior post Connor Roberts, who earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman this past fall.

Virginia Tech football recruit Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, perhaps the quickest athlete in the region, was held to four points Saturday while point guard Ben Morgan led the team with 11 points. Morgan was the place-kicker on the Graham football.

“Not having David changes things, but we played gave a much better effort on defense compared to our game on Friday,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “We don’t have the skill players that we’ve had in the past, but I loved our effort tonight.”

Graves provides scoring, passing, rebounding and leadership for Graham.

“I was hoping David could get some [college exposure] this weekend, but this was still a good weekend to prepare for district play,” Baker said. “We’ve got four games next, and hopefully David will be fine.”

The G-Men have only played eight times the season and will not play a single home game due to flooding in the Graham gym.

Meanwhile, the fun has just started for the younger Cormany.

“I used to feed Cam the ball all the time,” Gavin said. “My teammates wanted me to wear Cam’s number this year, and it means a lot.”

