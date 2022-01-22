FCA PREP SHOWCASE: Osborne leads Abingdon to 67-60 win over Sullivan East

BRISTOL, Va. – Dayton Osborne is taking advantage of his opportunity.

The Abingdon junior followed up a double-double in a Friday loss to Gate City with another one on Saturday, tallying 24 points and 15 rebounds in the Falcons’ 67-60 FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase victory over Sullivan East on Saturday at the Bearcat Den.

Osborne, who had 35 points and 13 boards in the loss to Gate City, is doing his part to fill the huge shoes of 7-foot Evan Ramsey, who is out for the season with an abnormality in his right ankle.

“I have got to pick it up, but I want to just keep playing as a team and become a better team every day,” said Osborne, who was 10-for-15 from the field, and also had three assists and blocked three shots.

Abingdon (9-6) fell behind 11-2 early on, but rallied to take a 34-33 on one of James Whitted’s three 3s going into the break. Osborne went into the locker room with 11 points and eight boards at that point.

“Dayton is strong inside and I think our guys are doing a good job of getting the ball to him and post feeding,” Abingdon head coach Aaron Williams said. “We got off to a rough start today, but after that I thought we settled down and got into our offense.”

Sullivan East (12-6), which was also coming off a loss on Friday to Unicoi County, was led by Ashton Davison, who had 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, while Hunter Brown added 10 points, five boards and five steals. The Falcons, who lost to the Patriots by 21 earlier this season, were able to limit high-scoring Dylan Bartley to eight points.

“We wanted to bounce back because they beat us earlier in the year and we just wanted to come back and get that vengeance win,” Osborne said. “We wanted to beat them.”

Abingdon never trailed in the second half, building a lead of 55-44 with 1:10 left in the third period. Whitted finished with 16 points, while freshman point guard Luke Honaker added 10 for the Falcons, who controlled the boards 35-23. Haynes Carter added eight points and five assists.

“Last night was a tough, physical game for us, and it was also a game where we had opportunities,” Williams said. “I didn’t know how we would respond today, but I feel like our team is coming together. I thought they showed good resiliency today so that was a good sign.

“We lost to these guys by 20 early in the year and to come back was a nice win for us.”

Sullivan East (12-6), which also received seven points and nine boards from Masun Tate, whittled the margin down to 61-60 with 45.2 seconds to play. Abingdon scored the final six points, with the key basket being an offensive putback off a missed free throw by Osborne, who is adjusting just fine to his first season of varsity basketball.

“It is different in some positions, but I am just trying to adjust the best I can and just help the team the best I can,” he said.

Sullivan East, which played without Braden Standbridge – who has to sit out two games after an ejection on Friday night – was not only out-rebounded by 12, but were also just 3-for-23 from 3-point range.

“Abingdon played great. They came out and rebounded well, 31 [Osborne] played unbelievable, he is a great player. They have a great team,” Sullivan East head coach Dillon Faver said. “We have hit a little bit of adversity right now and it is either going to make us better or it is going to break us so I guess the cool thing is that is our choice.

“We can take it and choose to persevere or we can choose to play the blame game. I think we are going to choose to persevere.”

