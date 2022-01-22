FCA PREP SHOWCASE: Carolina Basketball Academy stops Hamilton Heights

BRISTOL, Va . – Carolina Basketball Academy earned fame earlier this season with a last-second win over Vertical Academy and national prep sensation Mikey Williams.

The Atlanta-based Tigers showed how they pulled off that victory late Saturday night in the FriendshipCars.Com FCA Prep Showcase at the Bearcat Den.

Behind 24 points, nine steals, six steals and four rebounds from 6-3 point guard Daryl Houston, CBA earned a 67-63 triumph over Hamilton Heights Christian Academy.

How good is Houston?

“Oh man, he’s an explosive athlete with high potential,” sixth-year CBA coach Robert “Rock” Jones said.

Like many of the Tigers, Houston has drawn interest from a variety of mid-major NCAA Division I schools.

CBA had trouble matching with the size of Hamilton Heights, but Houston kept CBA in front with his quickness, athletic ability and instincts.

“Daryl can do it all,” Jones said.

The Tigers were coming off a 76-42 loss to Tennessee Prep Academy on Friday. To put it mildly, Jones was not pleased.

“I was very upset and my players knew it because we didn’t come out and play our game,” Jones said. “We’ve faced a rough schedule, and we can execute better than that.”

Jones and CBA team have made several trips to the Bearcat Den for tournament competition. He’s learned one important lesson during his journeys to Bristol.

“I told my guys that the games here are serious,” said Jones, who played high school football and coached basketball in inner-city New York. “We had another good battle tonight, and we earned a win what we needed.”

The gauntlet for CBA has featured Beach Ball Classic prep champion Liberty Heights from North Carolina.

Randy Crosby, who canned the game-winning 3-pointer against Vertical Academy in overtime, supplied 14 points Saturday and 6-7 Alliou Cisse added 11.

Six-foot sharpshooter Bryson Andrews led Hamilton with 20 points, while Camden Andrews (18 points) and 6-10 Somto Cyril (11 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks) also played well.

As of late Friday night, Hargrave Military was scheduled to face Hamilton. But Hargrave became the latest team forced to pull out of the event.

Moravian 88, Tenn. Prep 56

The 3-point barrage by Moravian culminated with 15 more long-range jumpers in the tournament finale as the Lions earned the win over Tennessee Prep Academy.

Moravian finished the tournament with 48 treys in three games.

Four players reached double figures, with 6-3 freshman Eli Ellis and 6-8 Mayar Wol both scoring 17.

The Lions opened a 41-20 halftime on 62 percent shooting, with eight treys and 12 assists, and then steamrolled from there.

Point guard Hamilton Campbell added 10 assists for the Lions

Moravian, located in Hudson, North Carolina, won national titles in 2020 for independent and post-graduate schools.

Memphis-based Tennessee Prep Academy was led Jordan Hamilton (16 points) and Elijah Bailey with 13.

