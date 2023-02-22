ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Since the school opened in the fall of 2015, Ridgeview had not hosted a playoff game in basketball. That changed on Wednesday night and will be memorable for the Wolfpack. Ridgeview advanced to the Region 2D semifinals after handing Marion a 75-61 setback.

“It’s the first region game we’ve hosted up here in our history, it feels great,” said senior Cannon Hill. “I thought we came out and played really well. It got a little sloppy at the end, but we got the job done. It’s always great to get a win, especially at home, so we’re excited.”

Ridgeview was efficient, scoring from all over the court in the first half. They had built a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. After nailing one 3 in the first, senior Chantz Robinette exploded in the second quarter.

Robinette led the Wolfpack, making four more treys as they were 12-of-15 from the floor, making 80 percent of their shots. Robinette had 19 points in the first half, and Ridgeview was up 46-19 at intermission.

“It was nice, we rarely missed,” Hill said. “Chantz got hot hitting 3s, we were passing it, just moving the ball well. It always feels good when you get off to a good start.”

The Wolfpack needed those points in the first half because the Scarlet Hurricane would not go away in the second half. Marion (12-13) was scrappy, getting many second-chance points as they hit the offensive glass.

“Ridgeview had a great first half, and we came out sluggish,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “It’s hard to recover in the second half when you go in 27 points down at the half.

“I was proud of how my guys fought, especially in the second half. Ridgeview is a good team, they have some players and are well-coached. I wish them the best of luck, they were the better team tonight.”

Parker Wolfe and Logan Langston tried to bring the Hurricane back, but the lead was too large. They outscored Ridgeview 19-12 in the third quarter.

When Langston converted a three-point play, Marion had pulled within 69-59 with over two minutes to play. Hill and the Wolfpack withstood the challenge to take the win.

“That’s what I told my guys,” Wolfpack coach Evan McCowan said. “You can’t get comfortable in the second half, they’ll make a run. A team gets down like that, sometimes, the team that’s up relaxes the other team in desperation and will hit some shots. Marion hit some shots to their credit and took us out of our game a little.

“I thought we did a good job late reestablishing ourselves and taking care of things.”

Wolfe (22 points), Langston (15), and Reid Osborne (12) supplied most of the offense for the Scarlet Hurricane.

Hill dropped in a game-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, and Robinette was close behind with 24 points.

While the season is over for Marion, Ridgeview (19-8) will take their show on the road to battle Virginia High on Friday in the Region 2D semifinals.

“I’ve watched Virginia High a lot on film, they’re a well-coached team,” McCowan said. “Coach [Julius] Gallishaw does a good job with them. They’re big, they’re athletic, I think it will be a good matchup. It should be a lot of fun.”