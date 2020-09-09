Far from normal: The 29th annual Bristol Cross will not include spectators this time around

Cross country runners from across the region will converge on Steele Creek Park for the Bristol Cross on Saturday.
Spectators will not.
“It came down to no spectators or no meet,” Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn said, “so I would just assume have the kids out there running and not have spectators. It is totally different than what it normally is.”
The 29th edition of the popular meet will be like no other, with no fans allowed due to the protocols that must be followed in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With all the guidelines from the state and the TSSAA and everything that is going on, we didn’t feel we could meet those guidelines and allow spectators out there,” Nunn said. “There are so many different areas out there where people can come in and not get their temperatures taken.
“Overall we felt it be better that we not have spectators and be able to run than try to have spectators and get shut down or have to cancel anyway.”
According to Nunn, 25 high schools will be represented, along with 19 middle schools. That is a sharp drop from the 65 to 75 teams that are normally involved, including 20 to 30 Virginia schools and a few from Kentucky and North Carolina that will not be able to attend.
One private school from Asheville, N.C. will be sending runners to Bristol.
It will definitely be a non-thrills version of the Bristol Cross.
“We have got to run ours without spectators,” Nunn said. “Bristol Cross is one of the biggest meets in Tennessee, but this year it is just going to be a mediocre cross country meet. We usually go all out decorating and everything, but we can’t do it this year.”
Four varsity races will be held beginning with the first of two girls races starting at 8:30 a.m. The last of two boys varsity events will begin at around 11:30 a.m. Middle school races will follow.
“We have just got to keep them spread out,” said Nunn, who added that the meet had been limited to 30 high school and 20 middle school teams, but neither were met for this week.
There will not be an awards ceremony after the race, in addition to no concessions or t-shirt sales in order to help with social distancing guidelines. Nunn said the times will be combined to determine team scores and individual places, adding that awards will be mailed or hand delivered at different meets during the season.
Nunn figures that is a small sacrifice to make for the meet to be held, especially with events like the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion,
which was originally scheduled for this weekend, but was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“At Steele Creek there is no way we can have a single point entry out there where we can make sure we get everybody’s temperature,” he said. “That is the reason we can’t have any spectators and also the city is not allowing anything with any crowds at all much.
“It would be hard to go out there and have a cross country meet with 3-or-4,000 people coming in and justify that when they have shut down Rhythm and Roots and all that kind of stuff already.”
Nunn looks to Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill – which will be without junior sensation Jenna Hutchins – to be the favorites among the girls teams, with Daniel Boone being a top challenger among the boys teams.
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington is the definite favorite to win the girls race, having finished third last season.
“Zoe should be favored in the girls,” said Nunn, who added that Arrington should get to race against the nationally-known Hutchins next Saturday at the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough. “She has had a little injury in the last week or so, but we had a pretty good workout with her last night and she is running pretty well right now. She should still be favored to win on Saturday.”
As for the boys, Daniel Boone’s Connor Wingfield and Mason Sanders from Sullivan Central finished 1-2 recently at the Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam. Cherokee’s Henry Brooks and Henry Dowing of David Crockett are also runners to watch.
There just won’t be any spectators to watch, with the usual shouting of encouragement from outside the ropes having been stifled this year, outside of possibly some coaches this time around.
“On a normal Bristol Cross day we will have 2-to-4,000 people on the course, just the spectators, and you add another 1,200 to 1,600 athletes out there and you have about 5,000 people out there,” he said.
Nunn understands just how disappointing the lack of spectators will be for runners and spectators alike.
“I understand the parents. I was a parent too and I always wanted to see my kids perform,” said Nunn, who said meets will be allowed to have spectators later this season, which will end with the state meet having been moved from Brentwood to Hendersonville on Nov. 5-6 for the first time in nearly 50 years. “When it comes down to either running and not having spectators or not running at all, we just decided to go ahead and have no spectators at this one.”
While the conditions were soggy, wet and muddy at South Holston Dam two weeks ago, Nunn is staring at a better forecast on Saturday, which calls for temperatures near 80, although rain could fall.
“It changed,” he said. “It was supposed to be pretty nice, but now it is calling for a chance of rain.”
While Nunn isn’t sure if any records will be broken on Saturday by the competitors, he is just happy that the runners will get the opportunity to do what they love to do.
“That is the main thing, that our kids are getting to run,” Nunn said. “Every day I am looking on the MileSplit and more and more meets are getting canceled throughout the state so at least we do get to run our kids this weekend and we will do our best to see that they have a good time.
“Just hopefully we get everybody in it and get everybody out without any injuries and everyone is having a good time.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
