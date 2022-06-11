Falcons ‘steal’ victory with 3-run 6th to secure title title game

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - It may not have been exactly how Abingdon imagined it, but the moment presented itself and the Falcons took it.

A double steal with runners on first and third in the bottom of the sixth inning seemed to confuse Meridian pitcher Garrett Benson, and Elijah Parks sprinted home for the deciding run in Abingdon’s 5-4 Class 3 state semifinal victory over the Mustangs on Friday afternoon at Spotsylvania High School.

Abingdon (25-2) will face Liberty Christian Academy (22-2) from Lynchburg for the Class 3 state championship today at 11 a.m. The Falcons reached the same point last season before falling on their home field to Independence (Ashburn).

Braylen DeBusk singled to right as part of a three-run sixth inning that saw the Falcons overcome a 4-2 deficit. Luke Bedwell followed with a ground ball out to score Cole Lambert, and Parks scored on the double steal for the difference on the scoreboard.

Lambert, who hit a two-run first inning home run with Ethan Gibson on base to put the Falcons up 2-1, worked the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, one walk and ended the game with two strikeouts to pick up the win.

While Meridian (19-7) starter Grant Greiner was able to hold the Falcons scoreless until the sixth, the Mustangs took advantage of Abingdon walks, hit-batsmen – five of them - and five walks, and two runners scored on wild pitches to take a 4-2 lead in the top of the third.

Greiner threw just 68 pitches through five innings, allowing just three hits, two walks and two runs off the Lambert home run. He was replaced in the sixth by Benson.

Matteo Chiappetta led Meridian at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and also had a stolen base. Alex Lacroix drove in Jack Flanagan with the game’s first run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly.

Freshman Jett Humphreys started the game for Abingdon, followed by Becket Dotson in the third and Lambert in the fifth. The trio combined to strike out six, while allowing just one hit over the final four innings.

Lambert finished with two hits, including the home run, scored two runs and drove in two. Parks had two hits and drew a walk and Gibson added a hit and scored a run.

Gibson, who is 12-0 on the season, is expected to get the start today for the Falcons against Liberty Christian, which defeated Lafayette 12-1 in the opening semifinal game.

These schools have met in several sports in recent years, including the Class 3 state football semifinals last fall, a game won by the Eagles in Lynchburg.

Abingdon will look to write a different ending from last season, which ended with a loss in the season’s final game. The Falcons also lost in the 2018 state finals to Spotsylvania. The Falcons are looking for their first state baseball title in the modern era (prior to 1970).

