There are high hopes for the King University’s women’s volleyball team in the fall, but head coach Ryan Booher will just be pleased if they get to play.
“I hold out hope every day,” said Booher, who coaches both the women’s and men’s programs at King. “It seems like this virus has a mind of its own so we are just hoping every day. I go into it every day like we are planning on going on as normal as we can.”
This could be a season like no other thanks to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From what we understand we are still planning on having a season,” Booher said. “We will just be playing our conference teams. From the last thing that we have heard, that is the plan. We start September 11.”
Not only will King be playing just Conference Carolinas games due to the coronavirus, but don’t expect as many celebrations at the net, fewer team huddles, periodic cleaning of the balls and social distancing as much as possible, both on the court and in the stands where fan support will be limited.
“It looks like a lot of cleaning, a lot of making sure we disinfectant the volleyballs,” said Booher, whose Tornado had the start of their season pushed back to Sept. 11 at Southern Wesleyan, the first of five straight road games to begin the schedule. “It should be somewhat normal from what we have been told as far as that, but just a lot more cleaning and we won’t be huddling up. We will be spread out, a lot of social distancing.”
King won the Conference Carolinas West Division title last season, and were a five-set loss away to Emmanuel from claiming the tournament crown. Ten returnees are back, including league player of the year Julie Ward and two of the circuit’s net protectors in Brittney Ramsey and Kayley Holtzclaw, along with 11 newcomers with energy to burn.
“We are looking forward to it,” said Booher, whose Tornado will host Lees-McRae in their home opener at the Student Center Complex on Sept. 29. “We have got three all-conference players back from last year, including Julie Ward. We have brought in a lot of local and some out-of-state talent that I think is going to blend really well. We are looking forward to making another run again.”
Booher’s team is expected to arrive on campus Aug. 14, with practice starting three days later. School starts on Aug. 24. He has done what he can to stay in contact, with hopes his players are staying in good physical condition.
“We have sent some suggested workouts and you basically hope they are doing it. We have done a lot of zoom meetings just catching up and checking in on them,” he said. “They have to be in shape and that is one thing is we have just encouraged.”
Booher knows how important that is. He still plays when he can.
“I tell people you play volleyball and you have to be in shape,” said Booher, the former president of the Northeast Tennessee Volleyball Club. “Don’t get me wrong, it is not like the most physically demanding sport, but when you play, the next day you will figure out something sore that is not normally sore. You used a muscle you didn’t realize you had to use in volleyball.”
He’s fine with it. Booher has had a lifelong passion for the game.
“I started playing in high school at Tennessee High and my parents played at the YMCA and I just fell in love with it,” said Booher, who was encouraged by former King coaches Chris and Susie Toomey, along with Kelly Elliott. “I got to know the Toomey’s at King, and it was just a love for the game.”
That is a good thing since Booher will begin his 12th season as head coach of the men’s program in the winter. The Tornado won at 28, 23 and 20 games from 2017-19, and were 9-9 last spring against a brutal schedule when the coronavirus shut down the season.
“It was tough because we had scheduled really tough to start the season,” said Booher, whose Tornado won their final two games after surviving a difficult week full of injuries and illness. “When we got back and right before it got canceled, I felt like we had just hit our stride and it was unfortunate that the season got cut short.
“We felt like we were going in the right direction and we had prepared for the last half of the year, but unfortunately, we didn’t get to do anything.”
Part of that schedule was a visit from Hawaii, who were the number one ranked men’s volleyball team in the nation at the time, and a definite favorite to win the national championship.
“We had a blast. It was just fantastic because the student center was full of people. I think we had almost a thousand in attendance and 3,000 watching online,” said Booher, whose Tornado played the Rainbow Warriors tough, falling 25-19, 25-19, 25-15. “It was electric. Every time that we did something the crowd went crazy and they were very supportive of the Hawaii players. They are a great bunch of young men.”
Where the men’s season won’t begin for a few more months, Booher is now focused on the women, who won 19 games in 2019.
“I think with Julie, we are going to have a powerful offensive team as well as great blocking team,” he said. “Both Brittney and Kayley were No. 1 and No. 3 in the conference in blocks last year.
“I think that is going to be big and then Julie being the hitter outside and I have got a lot of young players and I think they are going to bring a ton on energy and just willingness just to play hard and the desire to win. That is one thing I look for when we are recruiting.”
Now to get through all the protocols needed to be able to play.
“As our athletic director [David Hicks] says, it is a fluid situation and nobody really knows a confirmed answer quite yet,” said Booher, who expects monitoring of temperature screenings and health checks on a regular basis. “We have been in a lot of zoom meetings and online team meetings just discussing and coming up with a game plan for about as many scenarios as we could think of.
“I think they have done a great job of getting things planned out just in case. Every day it seems like we have to re-visit it because something else new happens. That is part of life, I think.”
Booher has been pleased with the efforts put forth by both King and Conference Carolinas with health and safely at the forefront of it all.
“King has been great and even our conference in developing plans to keep everybody as safe as they can be,” he said. “We have got new protocols to do things, new cleaning, just new distancing efforts just to make sure nobody is put in any harm’s way.”
All those efforts will be worth it when that first volleyball is served in the fall. Expect smiles from all.
“I think we all need a little bit of sports in any way to get our minds off of everything else,” he said.
