Expect continuity with lifelong Viking Holt leading football program

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For the fourth time in the last 11 months, Tennessee High has a new football coach.

Expect that revolving door to end with Josh Holt.

“They are going to have to drag me out of here,” said Holt, a former player at Tennessee High, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant for the Vikings before being introduced on Tuesday as head coach. “I love this place. It is what high school football looks like and feels like to me.

“It is the only thing that I know so I really feel like I am the perfect guy for the job because of that…It means the world to me.”

Holt has been part of Tennessee High for much of his life, playing football and baseball for the Vikings from 1997-2001.

“I was clinched on the bench watching practice, watching what the coaches did then and seeing family members out there,” Holt said. “It has been an ultimate goal for me to come back home and be a Viking, I guess the lead Viking. It is truly an honor, something I have always wanted to do.”

A veteran of the U.S. Army – including a stint in Afghanistan – Holt served as an assistant at Abingdon, Holston and John Battle before returning to Tennessee High in 2018, serving as offensive coordinator for three seasons and worked on the defensive side of the ball last season.

Holt replaces Matt Rhymer, who was hired in January, but resigned in March, leaving the position open again. Matt Chandler served as interim head coach last season, replacing Mike Mays in July.

He met with the Vikings on Tuesday prior to the afternoon press conference at Viking Hall.

“They seem excited, at least they act excited,” said Holt, whose defensive coordinator will be Chandler, while Mays continues to serve as strength and conditioning coach for the school system. “I am ecstatic to have these guys around me and just be able to lead the next group of leaders that will come out of this place…

“I love every single of them. We are a tight-knit family and Viking football tries to stay that way. They are a little bit young, but you got what you got and I love every single one of them.”

Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade received 26 resumes after Rhymer’s departure, but quickly realized the right man was already in the program.

“We had some really good candidates, but when you talk to Josh, you just feel that passion coming out,” Wade said. “Josh answers questions just like they are asked, he is not a man of many words, but you ask him a question and he is going to tell you.

“Just that passion and hearing him talking about being a Tennessee High Viking and what it means to him to get back and be our head football coach is just amazing.”

Tennessee High endured a tragedy-filled 2021 campaign after a player and coached died in just over a week. Yet, Holt was impressed with how those left persevered, continued to work and eventually earned a playoff berth.

“Number one I have learned we have got some mentally tough kids. No matter what happened every single day they showed up, they were ready to work and they took whatever we threw at them and they took it happy and ready to improve,” Holt said. “I think that is something we can build on, is that mental toughness.

“That scar that they had going through that last year, I don’t feel like it is something they need to hide. I think they it is something they need to be proud of and show the world, ‘I have been through this, I have the scar, I am tougher for it now.’”

A graduate of Emory & Henry College, football has long held a special place for Holt.

“It is just the passion for the game and what it does for kids. It creates structure for the kids and I feel like now-a-days kids need more structure and the game itself does that,” Holt said. “It kind of delays a little bit of gratification.

“Football, especially high school football, has a 4-to-1 work to play ratio. The kids have to learn to love the grind every single day and when they do that they are going to be better leaders out in the community eventually.”

There isn’t much time to waste, with Holt getting the job in April.

“They are a little bit behind, but we have been going through it,” Wade said. “Coach Chandler has been taking them through everything and Josh has got some different ideas that we are going to do.

“Really he talks about simplifying things so we feel very comfortable with him moving ahead.”

Expect Holt and the Vikings to put in the work to make up for lost time, with all eyes on the Aug. 19 season opener at Dobyns-Bennett.

“I think it goes a really long ways. It is not very common that you see this, but a little bit of continuity goes a long ways,” said Holt, of being hired so late in the process. “We are a hair behind, but we are ready to get rolling tomorrow and get ready for spring ball.

“We are getting started tomorrow. We are going to hit it hard up until December.”