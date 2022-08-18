Excitement level high as Tennessee High opens Holt era at Dobyns-Bennett

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Holt has played football and served as an assistant coach for the Tennessee High football team.

He is now in his dream job, serving as head coach for his beloved Vikings, with his debut tonight against Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.

“I am super excited,” Holt said. “There are some nerves in there, but I feel like honestly if I wasn’t nervous I would probably need to go ahead and hang it up.

“I am excited. We have got great kids, high-character kids. We have got a great community supporting us. We have got great coaches. We have got everything in our corner that we need to start the season.”

Holt felt like Tennessee High, which finished 3-7 in a tragedy-filled campaign in 2021, improved in a pair of preseason scrimmages against Morristown East and Sullivan East.

“I think we are exactly where we need to be,” said Holt, who played for Tennessee High from 1997-2001 and served as an assistant coach for the last four seasons. “I am most impressed with our composure on the field and not making dumb mistakes. We are physical too, we are as physical as I think we can be and those things are going to win football games for us.”

Tennessee High will open for a sixth straight season with Dobyns-Bennett, which has won 10 in a row over the Vikings, last falling in 2009. The Vikings won’t play again until Sept. 2 at Pulaski County, part of Tennessee High’s six road trips this year that will accumulate 820 miles.

“I kind of like the idea that we get a true measuring stick with a really good football team in D-B and then we get two weeks to look where we are at and what we are doing and how we want to do things and we are in pretty good shape from there,” said Holt, whose Vikings won’t play at the Stone Castle until Sept. 16 against David Crockett. “Rolling into Pulaski in two weeks we feel like we should have a good grasp on where we need to improve and what we are really, really good at.”

Leading Tennessee High on offense will be junior quarterback Jimmy Phipps, with the Vikings hoping to keep the ball moving the ball on the ground with Josh Green, Josh Bell and Owen Brown. Maddox Fritts proved to be a big-play receiver in the scrimmage with Sullivan East.

“We are happy with the mentality of three-and-a half-yards, kind of living that lifestyle. We want to hold onto the ball, that is what we want to do,” Holt said. “That helps us too in the pass game. If they start creeping some people up there, adding people to the box, we can throw it a little bit.”

Phipps has replaced two-year starter Steven Johnson, who is now playing at Charlotte.

“Jimmy has come a long way. He is really good with his feet and he is getting better with his arm every single day,” Holt said. “He is getting more confident in his reads and his looks, what he looks for pre-snap, post-snap, he is getting a lot better and that is going to help us out a lot with him making the right decisions.”

Much will depend on how the Vikings can match up with the bigger Indians on the interior lines on both sides of the ball. Thatcher Hutton will also play a key role as the kicker and punter for the Vikings.

“I think we are going to be as physical as we can and as simple as we can and that has got to be in our favor,” Holt said. “If we can hold onto the ball on offense and when it comes time to punt, kind of flip the field a little bit and play the field position game, that is where we feel like we are going to be the best.

“We don’t want to get into a high scoring affair with them Friday. We don’t want a shootout.”

Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian expects to use a pair of quarterback in Jake Carson and Abingdon transfer Noah Blankenship, both of whom have different skill sets. They also have three big running backs, and Jonavan Gillespie, who is one of the better athletes in the region.

“Gillespie is a difference maker out there,” Holt said. “He can run, he can catch it, he can go get it, even short stuff, screens and things. He can make people miss, he is kind of scary, he really is.”

In addition, the Indians are big and strong on the inside and athletic and quick on the back end. Holt has emphasized not turning the ball over, tackling in space and making plays on special teams.

“They are always good on defense too on the front six,” Holt said. “The secondary, they have very good athletes back there, they play a lot of man back there. They have got really three big backs that can run it, the two quarterbacks and they are very solid up front with their front five.”

Football at Dobyns-Bennett is very much like a college experience, with the large stadium, enthusiastic crowds and a must-see band. It could be easy to get lost in the atmosphere, but Holt wants his club to enjoy it, but to also focus on the task at hand.

“I want them to embrace it,” Holt said. “It is one heck of an experience, coming into the [Stone] Castle is an experience too for other people. I don’t want them hiding from anything, it is what it is. It is part of the game and it is what makes D-B, D-B.

“We have got to go in there and be us.”