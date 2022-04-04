 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evan Carter ready to play for Hickory

  Updated
evan carter

Evan Carter played only 32 games for the Down East Wood Ducks last season due to a back injury.

 Down East Wood Ducks Photo

A back injury cut Evan Carter’s season short last summer, but the former Elizabethton High School star hopes to show he’s back and better than ever as he opens the 2022 campaign with the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

“I feel great,” Carter said. “One-hundred percent and ready to go. My goal is to stay on the field the whole season and show I can help the team win.”

A second-round draft pick of Texas in 2020 and the organization’s eighth-best prospect according to Baseball America, Carter was limited to 32 games and 106 at-bats last season with the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks as a stress fracture in his back landed him on the injured list.

The 19-year-old outfielder had a .236 batting average, .438 on-base percentage, two home runs, 12 RBIs and a dozen stolen bases when he was on the field. What was a main thing he learned?

“The season is long,” Carter said. “You have to stay even-keeled no matter how good or bad you’re doing.”

Carter will be playing less than two hours from his hometown.

Former Virginia High ace pitcher and current Oakland A’s reliever Justin Grimm and Tazewell High School graduate Trey Lambert are among the locals who have played for the Hickory Crawdads previously.

“Being close to family is great,” Carter said. “And they are happy, supportive of me no matter where I’m at.”

Right-handed pitchers Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East), Landon Knack (Science Hill) and Will Carter (Science Hill), as well as first baseman Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) will open the 2022 season with the minor league teams in which they finished with a year ago.

Stratton is headed back to Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system, where he had a 3.42 ERA in 18 games last summer after earning a promotion from Double-A Altoona.

Stratton appeared in two Grapefruit League games with the big-league club and had a 13.50 ERA.

“Can’t be happy with the outings I had this spring,” Stratton said. “They said this camp would be competitive and to show them what I got. I got ahead of myself and lost focus on the main goal, which is to be the best pitcher I can be. I wasn’t polished up like I was last spring training due to winter ball and taking a break from throwing to let the arm recover. I should have stuck to the plan which was to get my slider tuned up and in the strike zone no matter what the count. Moving forward I have to stick to the plan to get game-ready for the season.”

The seventh-best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers system according to Baseball America, Knack is back with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. He was 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA last summer between Tulsa and High-A Great Lakes.

Will Carter received a return ticket to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, where he went 3-3 with one save and a 5.02 ERA in 37 appearances for the top affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

A St. Louis Cardinals prospect, Francisco has been assigned to the High-A Peoria Chiefs. He played his final 10 games with Peoria last year and hit a combined .294 with three home runs and 15 RBIs between the Chiefs and High-A Palm Beach.

“Peoria is a fun place to play with a good atmosphere,” Francisco said. “I’m looking forward to starting my first full year of pro baseball.”

Francisco fared well in spring training.

“I had a very productive spring,” Francisco said. “I was able to get a lot of reps in during a short amount of time to be ready for the season. … The coolest thing was getting to be a part of the Major League roster for a game against the Astros. Unfortunately, the game was rained out just before the first pitch, but it was still a very exciting experience.”

On the independent league circuit, some locals in the pros will call be teammates.

Clint Freeman (David Crockett) and Reed Hayes (Science Hill) are both with the Frontier League’s Gateway Grizzlies, while former University of Virginia’s College at Wise teammates Greg Duncan and Gabe Wurtz will be reunited with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League.

Science Hill High School graduate Will Craig remains a free agent after seeing time last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.

Meanwhile, former Tazewell High School standout Chase Illig retired in January after three seasons in the New York Yankees minor league system.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Locals in Pro Ball in 2022

The following is a look at where some local professional baseball players will start the 2022 season:

MAJOR LEAGUES

Justin Grimm

Position: Pitcher

High School: Virginia High

Team: Oakland Athletics

Brett Martin

Position: Pitcher

High School: Morristown East

Team: Texas Rangers

Daniel Norris

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

Team: Chicago Cubs

MINOR LEAGUES

Tyler Blaum

Position: Catcher

College: UVa-Wise

Team: Charleston Dirty Birds

Class: Independent

League: Atlantic

Trey Cabbage

Position: Outfielder

High School: Grainger

Team: Rocket City Trash Pandas

Class: AA

Affiliate: Los Angeles Angels

Evan Carter

Position: Outfielder

High School: Elizabethton

Team: Hickory Crawdads

Class: High-A

Affiliate: Texas Rangers

Will Carter

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

Team: Charlotte Knights

Class: AAA

Affiliate: Chicago White Sox

Greg Duncan

Position: Pitcher

College: UVa-Wise

Team: Billings Mustangs

Class: Independent

League: Pioneer

Thomas Francisco

Position: First baseman

High School: Abingdon

Team: Peoria Chiefs

Class: High-A

Affiliate: St. Louis Cardinals

Clint Freeman

Position: Pitcher/Infielder/Hitting Coach

High School: David Crockett

College: East Tennessee State

Team: Gateway Grizzlies

Class: Independent

League: Frontier

Reed Hayes

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

Team: Gateway Grizzlies

Class: Independent

League: Frontier

Micah Kaczor

Position: Pitcher

College: East Tennessee State

Team: TBD

Class: TBD

Affiliate: Colorado Rockies

Landon Knack

Position: Pitcher

High School: Science Hill

College: East Tennessee State

Team: Tulsa Drillers

Class: AA

Affiliate: Los Angeles Dodgers

Andrew Lee

Position: Pitcher

High School: Morristown West

Team: Rochester Red Wings

Class: AAA

Affiliate: Washington Nationals

Hunter Stratton

Position: Pitcher

High School: Sullivan East

Team: Indianapolis Indians

Class: AAA

Affiliate: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hunter Wolfe

Position: Utility

High School: Gate City/Dobyns-Bennett

Team: Cleburne Railroaders

Class: Independent

League: American Association

Gabe Wurtz

Position: Outfielder

College: UVa-Wise

Team: Billings Mustangs

Class: Independent

League: Pioneer

