Much has changed since last season for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.

The avid ETSU fan base is hoping that is a good thing. They aren’t used to last year’s 12-20 mark, the worst record for the Bucs since finishing 10-22 in 2013.

A reclamation project is in process in Johnson City. Only four of 13 players from the 2022-23 roster return, leaving plenty of new faces to join another newcomer in head coach Brooks Savage in hopes of snapping a rare two-year run of losing seasons that occurred under former coach Desmond Oliver.

“I feel like that has come along pretty quickly. I think when you recruit good guys and guys that are like-minded, they love to play, they value being part of a team, they want to win,” said Savage, whose Buccaneers have begun eight weeks of limited summer on-court and weight-room workouts. “I think that is a little bit of an easier process. We have talked about it. After the first day you finally see what you have. I said to our guys, ‘We are talented enough, we have got enough talent. You guys are all good players.’

“I don’t really see any misses right now in the evaluation period. We have enough talent. It is going to be about all the other stuff. It is going to be about how connected you are, what kind of shape we are in, do we celebrate each other, do we cheer for each other, do we care about each other.”

Savage was an assistant under Steve Forbes when ETSU won winning 130 games, two Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships from 2014-20. The University of Tennessee graduate has quickly learned just how much goes into being a head coach but does have the advantage of having been part of seven programs under first-year head coaches.

“I think that really helps me with kind of knowing what to expect and how to navigate some things. Obviously, the familiarity of being at ETSU before made it a much smoother transition than it probably would have been otherwise,” Savage said. “Just the internal relationships of people in the administration have made it incredibly smooth. The staff has been great. All that combined has made the learning curve a lot faster and a lot easier than maybe somebody who doesn’t have that.

“The thing that weighs on me the most that I don’t think you can really appreciate until you go through it is the weight of all the decisions that you have to make and how many people those affect. That is probably what is the heaviest. The other thing is I don’t think you really understand as an assistant coach is all the time it takes in preparation to organize the program and the plan and trying to stay ahead of what is going on and preparing for meetings. Just the planning and organizing.”

Savage, who is assisted by Oliver holdover Joe Hugley, Kristopher Arkenberg and Brian Jones, has been pleased by what he has seen. The only returnees from last season include Jaden Seymour — who led that group with 8.7 points per game — along with Allen Strothers, Justice Smith and Braden Ilic, a trio that combined to provided 13.2 points a contest. Among the transfers lost from last season include leading scorers Jordan King (Richmond) and Jalen Haynes (George Mason), along with Josh Taylor (Georgia State) and DeAnthony Tipler (Texas-Rio Grande Valley).

Among the imports are the freshmen duo Gage Sisk and Oliver’s son, Dante, junior college transfer Quimari Peterson and such transfers as D.J. Hughes (Butler), Tyler Rice (Williams & Mary), Ebby Asamoah (Delaware) and Jadyn Parker (North Florida).

“I think it was good. Everybody has had their moments. The returners have done a good job of welcoming all those new guys and kind of showing them how to do things, showing them the lay of the land a little bit,” Savage said. “That is everything from showing them how to set up the Internet in your room to hook up your play-station to how to get in the gym and how to do a drill. They have been really welcoming.

“Jaden Seymour has been an awesome leader so far. The new guys have really caught up. We have got some really fast learners that are very willing to play with one another and share the ball and encourage. We kind of thought that in the recruiting process, but they value playing as a team so that has been good. They are super coachable and it has gone well so far. They are competitive and they are being very intentional about building that chemistry.”

Savage is also working on building a team connection with the Johnson City, completing a recent youth basketball camp that was a success.

“I am really pleased with how camp turned out. We had like 55 campers so the guys were able to come in and get acclimated and did a really good job,” Savage said. “I think it was important that we were able to engage with the community. That was our first big way of doing it. We have done a number of community service things, but as far as the masses, that was good for so many kids and the parents in the community.”

MORE BUCS: ETSU has dropped its men’s indoor track and field team, with a press release citing the need to focus limited financial and human resources and align athletic offerings with the shifting makeup of the student body in order to comply with Title IX regulations...The Southern Conference has a new commissioner after Michael Cross replaced Jim Schaus, who retired after a four-year stint. Cross, who has nearly 30 years in athletic administration, comes to the SoCon from the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics after previous stops at Penn State, Bradley, Princeton and Michigan...

The Bucketneers, who were organized by former ETSU basketball player Dillon Reppart, will make a third straight appearance in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) beginning on July 21 in the Xavier Regional in Cincinnati. The Bucketneers, who are 6-2 all-time in the TBT, have advanced to the Sweet 16 each season...The Bucketneers will be coached by Hugley, Isaiah Tisdale, who is now ETSU’s Director of Basketball Development), Jordan Coffin, and Patrick Good. The roster includes from ETSU players Bo Hodges (2017-20), Jalan McCloud (2017-18), Isaac Banks (2013-2017) and Jalen Riley (2013-2015), along with the Tennessee trio of Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner and Jalen Johnson, who also played at Wake Forest and Mercer. They will be joined by KeyShawn Feazell (Creighton, McNeese State, Mississippi State), Antonyo Foreman (UT Chattanooga, Cal Berkeley) and Travin Thibodeaux (New Orleans).