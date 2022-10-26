ETSU trying to put together a complete game

It has been a rough season for Wofford football.

It began with six straight losses, with the Terriers finally scoring their first points in the fourth quarter of the third game at Virginia Tech. That was part of a 15-game losing skid, which resulted in Josh Conklin stepping down as head coach, two days before the Terriers faced Samford, one of three Southern Conference teams currently ranked among the top 16 FCS teams in America.

A glimpse of positivity occurred two weeks ago when the Terriers (1-6, 1-3) scored 24 first half points to defeat The Citadel 31-16 for interim head coach Shawn Watson.

ETSU head coach George Quarles hasn’t seen much difference between what Conklin and Watson were doing, but doesn’t want those good vibes to continue for the Terriers when the clubs meet for homecoming on Saturday at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.

“I think you’re going to see a group that maybe plays with some more confidence,” Quarles said. “They got a big win in their last game, and now they get the open date to feel good about themselves for a little bit. And they get to play at home. I think you’ll probably see a lot of the same stuff, but you’re going to see a group that’s playing with a lot more confidence than they had earlier in the year.”

ETSU (3-5, 1-5) needs a confidence boost of its own, having scored 33 and 45 points in each of the last two games, but allowing 55 in each to lose to a pair of nationally ranked teams. That includes last week’s 55-45 homecoming loss to Samford.

“The last couple of weeks, we’ve played some teams with different kind of schemes,” said ETSU sophomore defensive back Sheldon Arnold II, whose Buccaneers have surrendered 110 points and 1,115 yards on offense in the last two weeks. “Samford is obviously really tough because of how fast they get the ball out and how many plays they run, tempo-wise…

“I know last Saturday wasn’t our best game, performance wise, and some other games this year haven’t been our best performance. But we’re a confident group and feel like we can compete.”

It could be easy for a team to lack motivation to finish out a season that has regressed significantly from last year’s Southern Conference championship team. Not so for ETSU junior receiver Isaiah Wilson, who had seven receptions for 122 yards and also completed a pass for 31 years in last week’s loss to Samford.

Tyler Riddell had a career high 389 yards and five touchdowns in the loss.

“Losing, to be honest. We’re not used to this. Everybody worked hard all summer for this (season),” Wilson said. “Even though we’ve had a lot of change, it doesn’t matter. Most of life is change. We don’t like to lose and y’all have seen what we are capable of when the offense is clicking and the defense is clicking. My teammates are basically my motivation right now — trying to get through for them.”

Those units have rarely clicked at the same time this season, and Quarles is hoping that time is now against the Terriers, who won nine straight over the Bucs before falling last year 27-21 in Johnson City.

“Like I’ve said a number of times this year, I’m not concerned about who we play — it’s just how we play.” Quarles said. “I don’t think this week will be any different. I think defense has carried us most of the year and has kept us in games, and the offense has been searching for an identity and then last week it kind of flipped…hopefully we can tie up it where both sides of the ball put it all together.”

ETSU is preparing for its ninth straight week on the gridiron before taking a bye week. All that remains are Western Carolina at home in two weeks and a visit to Mississippi State from the SEC to conclude the season the following week.

Quarles knows what he wants from the Bucs.

“Every week just being the best we can be. This is certainly not the season any of us had hoped for. I think just giving our guys the best chance to win — that’s my motivation.” Quarles said. “I want our guys to be able to get wins and to feel good about themselves and feel like everything we’re doing in practice and the weight room and all that stuff is going to pay off on Saturday.

“It’s such a bottom line business — how you do each Saturday — and it’s a pretty discouraging feeling coming away on Saturday with a loss…I want them to be able to struggle and get through a struggle and realize life’s tough, but keep working at it. You only lose when you give up.”

Don’t expect that to happen. Wilson’s hasn’t allowed a season of discontent take away from his love for football.

“We’ve got to. It’s football. We’ve been playing this for our whole life. I’m just thankful to be able to play again and again, week in and week out,” Wilson said. “Us losing still hurts a bit. We’re not used to that. But we still feel good and we’re always going to be excited to play football. I feel like if you’re not excited to play football, then you don’t need to be playing football.”