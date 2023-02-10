JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Jordan King scored 18 points and Jalen Haynes contributed 12 points and seven rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 69-65 Southern Conference win in a rare Friday night affair at Freedom Hall.

ETSU (10-17, 6-8), which has lost two straight and four of its last five, defeated the last place Keydets by limiting them to just 37.1 percent shooting from the field.

Justice Smith added 12 points for ETSU, which led 31-30 at the half and held on for the win. Jaden Seymour added eight points and eight boards for the Bucs, who will visit Western Carolina on Wednesday.

Jamarius Hairston contributed eight points and five rebounds and Brock Jancek added six boards for ETSU.

VMI (6-21, 1-13) had five players in double figures, led by Tony Felder with 18 points.