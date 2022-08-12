ETSU to host first football scrimmage

East Tennessee State will host its first preseason scrimmage Saturday at Greene Stadium in Johnson City.
The scrimmage will run from 2-4 p.m. and is open to the public.
Marion won just one football game last season en route to its fourth straight losing record.
But new head coach Jack Ginn sees reason for optimism with the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Dylan Brown will have the ball in his hands often this season for Richlands.
A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton has previously served as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at AHS.
Dewayne Stanley has 32 years of experience as an assistant football coach...His first head coaching position has begun at Ridgeview.
Brody Jones charted out an ambitious summer plan.
Richlands basketball is going back to the future.
Football is more than just a game to Leyton Fowler.
The George Wythe senior linebacker and running back has it figured out.
For a dude who has never previously played football on the varsity level, Tennessee High senior wide receiver Maddox Fritts certainly appears to have a handle on what it takes to be a playmaker.
Chris Hutton has been on the bench for the Abingdon High School boys basketball team as an assistant coach for the last seven years and now he’s taking over the top spot.
Abingdon head football coach Garrett Amburgey is a fan of senior center Eli Singleton.
