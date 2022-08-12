 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

ETSU to host first football scrimmage

  • 0
et

East Tennessee State will host its first preseason scrimmage Saturday at Greene Stadium in Johnson City.

The scrimmage will run from 2-4 p.m. and is open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts