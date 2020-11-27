 Skip to main content
ETSU, Shay pick up first win of season
ETSU, Shay pick up first win of season

ETSU Shay

ETSU men's basketball coach Jason Shay

ESTERO, Fla.  — Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 of his 20 points after halftime and East Tennessee State topped Middle Tennessee 57-43 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, giving coach Jason Shay his first victory as a head coach.

The Buccaneers (1-2) led 24-22 at the break, but broke way in the second half with Brewer shooting 6-for-12 down the stretch with three 3-pointers and two steals. East Tennessee State scored 25 points off of 25 Middle Tennessee turnovers.

DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (0-2).

Shay has spent the last five seasons as Buccaneers assistant coach before being promoted in May

