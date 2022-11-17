ETSU serves as 'trap game' for Mississippi State

Trap game anyone?

Mississippi State dropped a 45-19 decision to No. 1 Georgia last Saturday.

Twelve days later, on Thanksgiving evening, the Bulldogs will visit Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl, one of most fierce rivalries in college sports.

Perhaps, just maybe, Mississippi State will overlook this Saturday’s opponent, which is East Tennessee State. Kickoff is slated for noon with the cowbells ringing in StarkVegas.

At least that’s what ETSU head coach George Quarles is hoping for.

“I think one of the few good things about this one is that we’re kind of that ‘sandwich’ game between Georgia and Ole Miss and they have to turn around and play Ole Miss next Thursday,” Quarles said. “That’s obviously a one game season for them and whoever wins that has a good year. But yes, it’s a huge challenge for our guys and coming off…there’s no other way to say it...a disappointing season.”

That is an understatement. One year after winning the Southern Conference championship and an FCS playoff game, the Buccaneers (3-7) appear destined to finish with a five-game losing streak unless they can somehow pull the upset in Starkville.

“That’s the mentality — nothing to lose. We did have a rough season,” ETSU redshirt junior offensive lineman Fred Norman Jr. said. “We were so many plays close from actually being 10-0 right now. But like coach said — ‘see it through.’ We just have to see it through and keep playing. Keep going for it. We got one more game with nothing else to lose.”

ETSU, which lost to Mississippi State (6-4) in its only other meeting, 53-6, in 1998, did defeat Vanderbilt from the SEC to open last season. The Bucs’ realize that the Bulldogs’ quote-a-minute head coach Mike Leach knows all about that one.

“They’re going to pay a lot more attention, especially since we beat Vanderbilt 23-3 last year,” said Norman, whose Bucs are 2-13 against Power-5 competition. “We’ll come in there with the same attitude. We put our pads on just like they put their pads on — cleats, helmet, shoulder pad, girdle…everything. So they shouldn’t take us different.”

Players like sophomore defensive back Shelton Arnold II are looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m pretty excited. Me personally, I love competing at the highest level, and we are playing a highest level team on the highest stage,” Arnold said. “Playing against Mississippi State in Starkville is a great place to play. I’m looking forward to it.”

While ETSU’s lone wins this season have come against NCAA Division II Mars Hill, FCS foe Robert Morris and Southern Conference cellar-dweller VMI, the Bulldogs started the season with a 5-1 record, including wins over Texas A&M and Arkansas. They have gone 1-3 since then, with that lone win coming in overtime against Auburn.

ETSU can only hope the struggles continue for the Bulldogs, which climbed to as high as 16th in the nation after defeating the Razorbacks. Their last three losses have come to Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.

“Obviously, it would be a huge feather in our cap to go and beat an SEC team like Mississippi State. It’s a big challenge,” Quarles said. “They’re just so big and defensively they are so unorthodox. We’ve not played a defense like this — they line up literally everywhere and don’t line up in the same spot very many times…they’re coming off a tough game Saturday night [against Georgia] so they’ll be ready to get that bad taste out of their mouth I’m sure.”

That taste might remain with Quarles for much of the offseason. The former Maryville head coach and Furman assistant was a popular choice to replace retiring Randy Sanders, but it hasn’t gone well in his first season.

“I’ve learned it’s hard and it’s tough at the top. I knew that going into it,” said Quarles, whose Bucs have five losses by 10 points or less. “Taking over a program that was at the top and just came off a great season. We lost some key players. It’s been difficult to get over the hump.

“We’ve been so close in every game. We’ve been in every game or won every game that we ran away with. Those close games, we just don’t know how to win and that’s been a real challenge for me to figure out…It’s been challenging for coaches, players, fans, everybody. But we have to learn from it and figure out ways to get better and keep this from happening again.”