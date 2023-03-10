East Tennessee State University announced in a press release on Friday morning that ETSU men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver will not return next season.

“I met with Coach Oliver today, and we discussed the program is not meeting the expectations of the Athletic Department,” said ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander. “We feel that parting ways is the best thing for our basketball program and our student-athletes. We wish Coach Oliver the best in his future endeavors.”

Oliver, a former assistant at the University of Tennessee, replaced Jason Shay as head coach for the 2021-22 season, posting a 27-37 record over two seasons, producing the first consecutive losing seasons in more than two decades.

ETSU had averaged 21 wins per season over an 18-year span, including six NCAA tournament bids and just two losing seasons through the 2020-21 campaign.

The Buccaneers followed up last season’s 15-17 mark with a 12-21 record during the 2022-23 campaign, falling in the Southern Conference quarterfinals for a second straight season.

According to Sander, ETSU will launch a national search for a new head coach immediately. Joe Hugley will serve as interim head coach.