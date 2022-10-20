ETSU looks to play spoiler against Samford for homecoming

One season after winning the Southern Conference, all East Tennessee State can do this season is play a spoiler role against the league’s best teams.

The Buccaneers have one more chance on Saturday.

“I think at this point in the season we are playing the spoiler team trying to ruin everyone else’s season,” ETSU defensive back Chris Hope said. “I think that motivates us to keep playing hard and play for each other.”

Only four of nine SoCon teams have at least three conference wins, and those clubs – Mercer, Chattanooga, Samford and Furman – have combined to claim 13 out of 17 league games this season.

ETSU (3-4, 1-4), which is one of four teams with one league win, has lost to three of them. The only one left is Samford (5-1, 3-0), whose lone loss this season was to FBS No. Georgia 33-0.

The good news is ETSU — which dropped a 55-33 decision at Mercer last Saturday — is being back home for homecoming, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m.

“Obviously, when you get home at 3 a.m. in the morning on a Sunday morning after a loss, it’s tough, but it’s always good to play at Greene Stadium,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “With a homecoming crowd, I’m sure a lot of people will be here. I know our guys love playing in front of our home crowd. Our fans are great.

“The energy that we get to play with here is incredible. Any advantage we can use, we want to use it. Our fans are the best, so we’re excited about not having to go anywhere and getting to play at home.”

This is the seventh meeting between the clubs, with the teams winning three games apiece. ETSU has won the last two, including last year’s 55-48 thriller in overtime in Birmingham, Ala.

What awaits is a very similar offense to Mercer, led by quarterback Michael Hiers, who has thrown for 1,459 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two picks for the Chris Hatcher-coached Bulldogs, who Quarles said has improved defensively from past seasons.

“They put up big numbers offensively. They’re throwing it around everywhere with some run game — they run zone read and counter. They don’t spend a whole lot of time running it, but they are fairly effective,” Quarles said. “I think the biggest difference for them is defensively — they are much better defensively than they have been in the last few years...

“They’ve got several grad transfers that they brought in on defense that has them playing much better with a good defensive coordinator. I think that’s what stands out.”

ETSU competed with Mercer, trailing just 38-33 early in the fourth quarter before the Bears scored the final 17 points, including the final seven on a pick-six in the last two minutes. Four field goals early in the game by Tyler Keltner weren’t what Quarles was looking for in such a high-scoring game.

“I think offensively, it goes back to kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns. Defensively, we gave up some big plays in that game,” said Quarles, whose Bucs allowed seven touchdowns, six that went for at least 15 yards against the Bears.

Jacob Saylors scored twice for ETSU, but was held to 41 yards on 16 carries and four receptions by the Bulldogs.

“We cut it to 38-33 and we feel like we had a really good chance right there…the other way you look at it is that we’re not making enough plays, giving up too many plays to give ourself a chance to stay in the game,” Quarles said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Mercer. Mercer is a really good team with a great group of receivers, and defensively, they don’t give you much. We’ve got to find ways to run the football and that’s a little bit of a theme that’s come up this year.”

The schedule makers didn’t do ETSU any favors this season. This will be ETSU’s eighth straight week on the field – with another game next week at Wofford – before finally getting a much-needed week off before finishing up with Western Carolina and Mississippi State.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we would love to have an open date — mentally, physically — just to recharge a little bit,” Quarles said. “We have to be smart as coaches and back off just a little bit on contact just to keep our guys as fresh as possible to get to the game. We are beat up, there’s no getting around it. We are playing with some guys that haven’t played as much, but we have that next man up mentality and that’s the reason you recruit — for depth in these situations.

“We look at it as a situation for somebody else to play. Obviously, it’s not ideal to play nine straight without an open date — it’d be great to have it right in the middle — but this is where we are.”

At least ETSU is back home after spending the last two weeks on the road.

“Of course, we love playing at home,” ETSU receiver Einaj Carter said. “Those long bus rides after an away game just don’t feel right. We love being home and love being able to play in front of our home crowd. (The fans) show out every time, so it’s fun.”