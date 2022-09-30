 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
ETSU Football

ETSU hosts Chattanooga in Rail Rivalry

  • 0

Chattanooga at East Tennessee State

Game time: 3 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: Chattanooga (3-1, 1-0), lost to Illinois, 31-0, on Sept. 22; ETSU (2-2, 0-2), def. Robert Morris, 45-3, last Saturday.

What to watch for: Thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it promises to be chilly, windy and rainy as ETSU looks to claim The Rail Rivalry for the first time since 2018…Game time has been moved from 7:30 to 3 p.m. in hopes of lessening the impact from the storm…Chattanooga holds the all-time series lead 24-19-1, including a 4-1 mark since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2016…Defense has been the theme in the last three games, with the Mocs outscoring the Bucs 51-46...ETSU’s lone loss in last year’s Southern Conference championship season was to the Mocs…Chattanooga, who lost last Thursday at Big 10 foe Illinois, is ranked 10th and 12th in the most recent FCS polls… ETSU is led on offense by Jacob Saylors, who was the Southern Conference preseason player of the year. He became the third ETSU running back to eclipse 3,000 career yards after last week’s 163 yards and three touchdowns against Robert Morris…Devonnsha Maxwell, the SoCon preseason defensive player of the year, has 7.5 career sacks against ETSU, including a school record five last season…Saylors has rushed for 211 yards in three games against the Mocs, while Ailyn Ford has 295 yards and three scores against the Bucs…ETSU has committed eight turnovers this season, including seven interceptions, while the Mocs have turned it over six times…ETSU has a pair of freshman from Chattanooga…ETSU has just two home games remaining after this one, on Oct. 22 vs. Samford and Nov. 12 with Western Carolina…Beer will be sold at ETSU home football games for the first time beginning today.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Two high school football games are being played in the area tonight, including Eastern Montgomery at Northwood and Sullivan East and Elizabethton. Check out the predictions for those two games. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.

Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.

Prep Roundup: 'Moore' effort leads Rural Retreat past Pioneers; Marion wins SWD golf title

Prep Roundup: 'Moore' effort leads Rural Retreat past Pioneers; Marion wins SWD golf title

Siblings Talin Moore (26 assists, 13 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 kills, 13 digs) led the way as Rural Retreat defeated Lebanon in four sets on Tuesday night...Other performances of note included Hannah Goodwin (Chilhowie), Rylee Haynie (West Ridge), Rehgan Sensabaugh (J.I. Burton), Ella Moss (Marion), Mackenzie Smith (John Battle), Ella Rasnake (Council) and Emma Sartin (Eastside). 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts