ETSU has high hopes entering the 2022 football season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Hopes are high at East Tennessee State.

One season ago, the Buccaneers set home attendance records on a seemingly weekly basis as ETSU won the Southern Conference championship and won a thrilling home playoff game before falling to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State.

ETSU is back, with the Buccaneers hosting Mars Hill in the season opener on Thursday at Greene Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Not everyone has returned, including All-American running back Quay Holmes, defensive back Tyree Robinson – who got a NFL training camp invitation from the Carolina Panthers – along with transfers Nate Adkins (South Carolina) and Tre’mond Shorts (LSU).

Randy Sanders, who led ETSU to that season, has also moved on, having retired after last season.

He has been replaced by George Quarles, a legendary prep football coach at Maryville in Tennessee, who most recently was an offensive assistant at Furman.

The personable Quarles was a popular choice as a replacement for Sanders, but recognized earlier this month how fleeting those feelings can be once the season begins.

“You have to ask these guys. It has been good for me,” said Quarles, who has been pleased with the transition since taking over last December. “I know we are still in the honeymoon stage, we are still undefeated. Coach Sanders did a great job obviously and is a tough act to follow, but I am not trying to be Coach Sanders and couldn’t be if I wanted to.

“I am just trying to be me. He set it up really nicely and we just have to keep doing what he was getting done.”

ETSU returns seven starters on both sides of the ball, including SoCon preseason offensive player of the year Jacob Saylors, who was often overshadowed in the past by the exploits of Holmes. Tyler Riddell returns at quarterback, as does his favorite target, Will Huzzie. Tavon Matthews, Joe Schreiber and Fred Norman are back on the offensive line.

“Tyler is a veteran quarterback at this point, a great quarterback and Jacob only adds to the mix,” ETSU defensive end Max Evans said. “Just a lot of dudes out there that can play ball, they look great, they look confident, they look good.”

That unit has implemented a new fast-paced attack, which linebacker Stephen Scott said will be a definite challenge for opposing defenses.

“There is going to be a lot of quick pace. Being a defense, you are moving a lot and a lot of times defenses don’t like to go up against an up-tempo offense,” ETSU linebacker Stephen Scott said. “Us having that up-tempo offense gives us the upper hand just because we are moving so quickly and efficiently.

“It breaks the defense down sometimes when you are tired and not ready to go and you have got the offense just lining up repeatedly. I think as far as that aspect they are doing their thing with the fast pace and they are coming along with that too.”

Scott plans to use what he learned from departed eight-year college linebacker Jared Folks as the leader of the defense this season.

“Me being a younger guy, I would just soak it all in and talk to him a lot and get some of the things that he might do to help myself out,” Scott said. “Him being in the game as long as he has and knowing everything and the ins and outs helped me shape my game and learn a lot about playing ball at the college level.”

Evans sees plenty of talent around him on the defensive side of the ball, including Scott, fellow lineman Jalen Porter and defensive backs Mike Price and Alijah Huzzie.

“We have dudes out there. We have got Stephen Scott playing middle linebacker, he is fantastic,” Evans said. “We have got a lot of guys who can ball, a lot of guys who can play. It is exciting for us right now. People might think there will be a drop-off from last year, we lost some guys, but we have only brought back better guys. It has been great.”

Tyler Keltner returns at kicker for ETSU, while Saylors is one of the better return specialists in FCS football.

Quarles has focused much of his attention in preseason preparations on developing depth on what is still a young team. Two local players hoping to fit into those roles are offensive lineman Nolan Wishon (Tennessee High) and tight end Clayton Ivester (Sullivan East).

“We are a relatively young group, but a lot of these guys have played a lot of football,” Quarles said. “Because of the COVID year, that year didn’t count for some of them so some of them have played two or three years, but they are still redshirt sophomores.

“It is just the way it works out. I do think we have a fair amount of depth in a lot of positions. We are probably a little thin in a few, but the whole purpose of trying to build a program is that you do it year after year and you have got a number of guys that can do things, not just 11 or 22.”

ETSU, which was picked behind Chattanooga in the SoCon preseason polls, will open league play on Sept. 10 at The Citadel, with Furman visiting Johnson City the following week.

Can ETSU build on the success of last season, which included an 11-2 record, with the only regular season loss coming at Chattanooga?

“For sure,” Wishon said. “I think we can.”