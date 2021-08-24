ETSU FOOTBALL: Sanders to start QB that provides ‘best chance to win’

Expect competition all over the field for the East Tennessee State football team in the season ahead.
That will be especially true at the quarterback position.
“Nothing is decided, it is nice to have competition at that position,” said Randy Sanders, ETSU’s fourth-year head coach. “It is nice have to competition at every position.”
ETSU started two quarterbacks in the spring, including Tyler Riddell, who started the first three games, and Brock Landis, who started the last three during a 4-2 campaign for the Buccaneers.
“We are fortunate,” said Sanders, during the Southern Conference football media day last month in Asheville, North Carolina. “I think both of them did a lot of good things. It wasn’t necessarily by design that we started one guy for three games and the other one, we made a change because we felt like that would give us the best chance to win going forward.”
Both showed off their arms during ETSU’s first scrimmage of the fall last Wednesday. Landis completed seven passes for 123 yards, Riddell had nine balls caught for 83 yards and a score, while David Crockett graduate Cade Larkins was 5-for-10 for 56 yards.
“We are going to put the best guy out there that we feel like gives us the best chance to win,” Sanders said. “That can change at right guard, it can change at defensive end, it can change at safety or linebacker.
“It can change at quarterback, and if it changes during the course of the year or if it changes during the course of a game, let’s get whoever gives us the best opportunity to win.”
Riddell completed 61 percent of his passes for 575 yards, three touchdowns and two picks during the spring, while Landis was a 50 percent passer for 436 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Larkins didn’t play while recuperating from a knee injury.
Who will start the season at Vanderbilt on Sept. 4 remains to be seen.
“I don’t know, as I mentioned to someone earlier, if you have got two you don’t have one,” said Sanders, recounting a popular cliché revolving around quarterbacks. “I don’t know if that is necessarily the case because I truly feel like we have a couple of guys that are good enough to win the Southern Conference with.”
Sanders acknowledged there have been discussions among the staff about the position, which includes offensive coordinator Mike Rader and quarterbacks coach Price Partrick. ETSU has the luxury of experimenting early on, starting the season with three non-league games, including Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Delaware State before opening the Southern Conference slate on Sept. 25 at Samford.
“I don’t know if the staff has talked about, they haven’t talked about it with me,” said Sanders, who was an offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky. “I am still the head coach, I pretty much coach the quarterbacks, I have a quarterback coach that goes a great job with them.
“When it comes time to decide who plays, whether it be quarterback or any position, then ultimately that is my responsibility and that’s part of the responsibility of a head coach anywhere.”
All of which means the decision will come down to one primary concern.
Winning football games.
“One thing most of the guys on our team will tell you is we determine who plays without any agendas,” he said. “There is no seniority, that is no’ this guy is on scholarship, this guy is not on scholarship.’
“Whoever gives us the best chance to win is going to hit the field and play and that is the way we try to make all of our decisions personnel-wise.”
***
While quarterback is in question, the leader at running back is not.
Junior Quay Holmes was listed on three All-America teams after the spring season. He ran for 640 yards and eight scores, caught 11 passes for 55 more yards and also averaged nearly 25 yards on 16 kicks returns. He enters this season on the Walter Payton Award Watch List, in addition to the list for the FCS National Performer of the Year.
Holmes, who is also one of the top return specialist in the FCS ranks, is joined in the backfield by junior Jacob Saylor, who ran for 257 yards and had 12 receptions for 108 yards and a score in the spring.
“It is nice to have two running backs that you can turn around and hand the ball to,” Sanders said. “You know they are going to make yards.”
Holmes was his usual self in last week’s scrimmage, running for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Erby, a freshman from Georgia, also impressed, rushing for 93 yards and two scores, one from 66 yards.
***
Whoever the quarterback is will have weapons, led at receiver by Will Huzzie, who had 27 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the spring. Lane-Price (14-224, 1 TD) and Isaiah Wilson also return outside.
“Will was probably our most consistent receiver throughout the year. Julian Lane-Price started off like gangbusters, had a couple of big plays early, had a big play against Samford to help us win that game in the fourth quarter,” Sanders said. “His body kind of broke down, he got a little tired as the year went on.
“Isaiah, he picked up a little starting out, played a little bit for about a game and a half and then got hurt again. We need to get everyone healthy and if we can get everyone healthy I think we have a chance to be pretty good.”
ETSU also has talent at tight end, led by Nate Atkins (10-101) and Noah West. Adkins missed the first couple of games in the spring with a leg injury.
“It is nice to have a couple of tight ends like what we have that are a great combination of run blockers, pass receivers, but yet good runners with it after they catch it,” Sanders said.
***
The offensive line returns intact, led by All-America Tre’Mond Shorts and All-SoCon candidate Tavon Matthews. None of the projected starters on offense are seniors. There is depth that includes Tennessee High’s Nolan Wishon, while Clayton Ivester is listed as a freshman tight end from Sullivan East.
In addition, Tyler Keltner returns as the kicker, having nailed 7-of-10 field goals and all 15 extra point attempts in the spring.
***
Sanders likes the possibilities on offense for the Buccaneers.
“We mention the receivers we have returning, the offensive line we have returning,” he said. “I think we have a lot of good pieces on offense. We are still building depth. We are still young, we still don’t have a senior on offense.
“I think we have six seniors on the football team, they are all on defense so we need some of those young guys to keep growing up, keep developing and keep coming.”
