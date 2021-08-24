ETSU FOOTBALL: Sanders to start QB that provides ‘best chance to win’

“It can change at quarterback, and if it changes during the course of the year or if it changes during the course of a game, let’s get whoever gives us the best opportunity to win.”

Riddell completed 61 percent of his passes for 575 yards, three touchdowns and two picks during the spring, while Landis was a 50 percent passer for 436 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Larkins didn’t play while recuperating from a knee injury.

Who will start the season at Vanderbilt on Sept. 4 remains to be seen.

“I don’t know, as I mentioned to someone earlier, if you have got two you don’t have one,” said Sanders, recounting a popular cliché revolving around quarterbacks. “I don’t know if that is necessarily the case because I truly feel like we have a couple of guys that are good enough to win the Southern Conference with.”

Sanders acknowledged there have been discussions among the staff about the position, which includes offensive coordinator Mike Rader and quarterbacks coach Price Partrick. ETSU has the luxury of experimenting early on, starting the season with three non-league games, including Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Delaware State before opening the Southern Conference slate on Sept. 25 at Samford.