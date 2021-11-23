ETSU FOOTBALL: Football the focus in Johnson City as Bucs earn FCS home playoff game

“I was excited about the home game because it means a lot to our fans. By us having a home game is a way to show appreciation to our fans and what they have done. Whoever we play is obviously going to be a good team or they wouldn’t be at this point in the playoffs.”

By winning the Southern Conference with a thrilling 38-35 win over Mercer last Saturday, the Buccaneers earned a seventh seed and a first round bye into the Football Championship Series playoffs. It will be their first playoff appearance since 2018, and first home postseason game since 1996.

“We were excited,” said ETSU record-setting running back Quay Holmes, during a press conference earlier this week. “There wasn’t as much suspense as in 2018 because we knew we would be in. It was just good to see it and to see that we got one of those top seeds so that we could get a bye week and have an extra week to prepare and heal up.”

Holmes and fellow ETSU running back Jacob Saylors can share their experiences from the 2018 team, which earned a share of the SoCon title, losing at Jacksonville State 34-27 in an opening around playoff game.