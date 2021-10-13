ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU’s drive for 7-0 goes through Rail Rivalry foe Mocs

ETSU enters the game ranked 10th in the FCS Coaches Poll and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

“We’ve been able to take care of each opportunity to this point. As you win, good things happen,” Sanders said. “The big thing is, once you get there, it’s a lot harder to stay there. We have to keep staying the course. Keep doing the things we’ve been doing to get to this point. It doesn’t get any easier.”

While ETSU showed terrific balance in last week’s win over the The Citadel, producing 558 yards – 288 rushing and 270 passing – the Mocs did the same in its 37-34 overtime loss to VMI, with 242 rushing yards and another 192 by Cole Copeland through the air. Tyree Price ran for 122 yards and two scores and Ailyn Ford added 118 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Mocs, who were ranked 19th in one FCS poll before the loss to VMI, had four tacklers with 10-16 stops in the game. Chattanooga has the top rushing defense in the league.