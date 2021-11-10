ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU not looking past Catamounts

The Southern Conference championship could be up for grabs next week for East Tennessee State, but the Buccaneers can’t afford to overlook Western Carolina on Saturday.
That isn’t likely after the last three weeks, with the Catamounts (3-6, 3-3) rebounding from an 0-6 start to win three straight, scoring 45, 41 and 43 points in accumulating a trio of SoCon victories.
ETSU fourth-year head coach Randy Sanders has not been surprised.
“I had a chance to see them fairly early since they played Samford before we did this season,” Sanders said. “I told our defense at that point that these guys were going to be a real pain in the butt.”
That has proven to be case. The Catamounts, who have a 76-0 loss to Oklahoma on their ledger, are scoring 29.9 points per game, including a league-leading 301.4 passing yards a contest. They are, however, allowing a league-worst 41.6 points so they will try to outscore the opposition.
“You could tell offensively that they had skill and really good potential to score points and be a good team,” Sanders said. “Talking with coaches this season, when WCU was 0-6 it was just a matter of time before they figured things out. To go beat The Citadel, Wofford and Furman tells you that they’ve figured it out.”
ETSU (8-1, 5-1) will look to remain tied at the top of the SoCon standings in the 89th annual Blue Ridge Border Battle in Cullowhee on Saturday at 2 p.m. Chattanooga and Mercer, who are tied with the Bucs, will meet as well on Saturday. ETSU concludes its regular season next Saturday by hosting Mercer.
“We can’t look at records and we don’t,” ETSU senior linebacker Jared Folks said. “This is the SoCon. It seems like every time you line up to play in the SoCon, it is going to be a game. You never know in the SoCon, so you can’t take anything for granted. You have to come out and compete each week.”
Former Tusculum University and Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells has taken over the last two games for the Catamounts, throwing for 695 yards and six touchdowns in a pair of wins. Carlos Davis threw for 401 yards and three scores in a win over The Citadel to snap that six-game losing skid. They have two receivers with 69 and 65 receptions.
The Catamounts have also shown the ability to run the ball, with TJ Jones going for 132 yards in the streak snapping win over The Citadel.
“From a defensive perspective, you always try and make a team as one dimensional as you possibly can. Now, you can’t sell out to stop the run to the point where you make it easy on him to throw it, or vice versa,” Sanders said. “[Wells] has done really well and he has some dangerous receivers around him to throw it to. That is one thing that impressed me when I first saw them is the receiving core.
“Rogan is a very experienced guy having played football at Valdosta State and Tusculum. Getting him back healthy has made them a better football team.”
ETSU, which has risen to 11th and 12th in the two major FCS football polls, defeated VMI 27-20 last week. After that game Sanders commented on the chemistry the team has shown, saying it was one of the better locker rooms he had seen in a career that has included stops at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky.
Folks credited much of ETSU’s growth to with enduring all that occurred last year, not only on the football field, but also dealing with COVID-19, social justice issues and more.
“To echo what Coach Sanders said, 2020 was a tough time for everyone. So being able to be a part of a team during that time was really big and seeing each other so much,” he said. “We practiced and you don’t see much of other people. That was key for us to grow and always winning helps. We have been able to compete and the offense has stepped up in a big way this year. We have been able to rely on them and grow as a unit that way.”
Sanders said much of that has started with the offensive line, which has opened opportunities for quarterback Tyler Riddell and the running back duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors.
“We have a very unselfish football team from top to bottom. Every good football team that I have been a part of, as a coach or a player, the offensive line sets the tempo for the team,” Sanders said. “I think our offensive line in many ways has played well and have set the tempo for our team because that is where Quay, Jacob and Tyler get their chances.
“Offensive linemen by nature are unselfish. They just go out and play and they worry about the scoreboard at the end of the game. Also, I think that coming off 2020 and the craziness that it was, has made it even better. The guys are simply enjoying playing football.”
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts echoed those sentiments.
“That has always been the case. There is no stat for the offensive line, you just go out and do your job,” Shorts said. “It is our role to just go out and play. When you think about it, Tyler, Quay and Jacob’s stats reflect our stats. Protection and run blocking is a team thing and we love it.”
