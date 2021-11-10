ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU not looking past Catamounts

ETSU, which has risen to 11th and 12th in the two major FCS football polls, defeated VMI 27-20 last week. After that game Sanders commented on the chemistry the team has shown, saying it was one of the better locker rooms he had seen in a career that has included stops at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky.

Folks credited much of ETSU’s growth to with enduring all that occurred last year, not only on the football field, but also dealing with COVID-19, social justice issues and more.

“To echo what Coach Sanders said, 2020 was a tough time for everyone. So being able to be a part of a team during that time was really big and seeing each other so much,” he said. “We practiced and you don’t see much of other people. That was key for us to grow and always winning helps. We have been able to compete and the offense has stepped up in a big way this year. We have been able to rely on them and grow as a unit that way.”

Sanders said much of that has started with the offensive line, which has opened opportunities for quarterback Tyler Riddell and the running back duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors.