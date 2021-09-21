ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU hopes perfect start carries over into Southern Conference play

Junior quarterback Tyler Riddell has also been efficient, throwing for 476 yards and four scores, with Will Huzzie leading the Bucs with 12 catches. Four other receivers have at least six receptions, including tight end Nate Adkins and Malik Murray, a senior transfer from Georgia Southern.

“With Malik coming in, that just added a new spark to our core. Malik has quick feet and I feel that nobody can really guard him,” Huzzie said. “Malik has helped me out with my footwork as well. I feel like Malik is one of the best receivers in the conference.

“Coming from Georgia Southern, he was going against bigger schools and he saw different looks at defensive backs. That helps us better prepare for what defensive backs we will be facing in our conference.”

Huzzie likes how the Bucs have been in tune with Riddell, who earned the quarterback position in a preseason competition with Brock Landis and Cade Larkins.

“I feel like our connection with the quarterbacks is so much better than it has been in the past,” Huzzie said. “I feel like they are trusting us to get in our routes more. In years past, they used to hesitate at times. I feel like our receiving core just has that better bond, on and off the field, with our quarterbacks. They are trusting us more on the deep 50/50 balls.”