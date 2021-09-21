ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU hopes perfect start carries over into Southern Conference play

A 3-0 start for the first time since 1999 is nice for East Tennessee State, but that has been a tune-up for what happens next.
ETSU will hit the road on Saturday for its first Southern Conference game of the season against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
While the Buccaneers are 3-0, including a win at Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs are 2-1, including a SoCon win over Western Carolina (42-37) and a victory against Tennessee Tech (52-14). Those results were sandwiched around a 33-27 loss to Tennessee-Martin.
Randy Sanders is pleased with the fast start, but knows conference play matters most.
“Obviously the conference matters as far as winning the conference championship and if you win the conference championship, you get the automatic opportunity to play for more,” ETSU fourth-year head coach Randy Sanders said. “I am trying to get the guys to understand that you play to win all of the games.
“If you are doing that, then they all still count. Obviously this one counts towards the conference championship. But I am trying to set goals beyond the conference championship and when you do that, they all count the same.”
Sanders, a former offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky, took over the ETSU program from Carl Torbush in 2018, replacing Carl Torbush, who was hired to bring football back after it was dissolved in in 2004.
He has posted a mark of 18-15, leading the Bucs to a share of the Southern Conference title and an FCS playoff berth in his first season in 2018.
“When I took this job, I believed in what [athletic director) Scott Carter and Dr. [Brian] Noland were selling. I always thought this could be a diamond in the rough here in Johnson City,” Sanders said. “Why could you not be successful here? We have a great campus, we have a great administration, you get a good education and we have a great atmosphere on gameday.
“It was just a matter of coming in, rolling up the sleeves and getting to work. I am proud of what we have done, but we have only played three out of 11 opportunities so far. How this team is going to be remembered is yet to be determined.”
Waiting for ETSU on Saturday is Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year Liam Welch, the quarterback for the Bulldogs, who has thrown for 939 yards and six touchdowns, completing 63.1 percent of his pass attempts, but the senior from Augusta, Georgia has thrown six interceptions.
“He throws it really well and does a good job running the ball. Obviously if you are throwing it well and throwing for as many yards as he does, then he is doing a good job of seeing things down the field,” Sanders said. “The challenge doesn’t change. You don’t have to sack him, but you have to affect him and disrupt his timing.
“We have to do a good job with the receivers and not let them just re-route and run down the field. If you allow a passing attack to stay in rhythm, most teams will light you up. We have to be able to get him out of his rhythm.”
ETSU is currently ranked 15th in the Stats Perform FCS national poll and 17th in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Rising up those polls would depend on the Bucs’ ability to slow down Welch and a quartet of receivers, who have been 10 and 15 receptions apiece.
The ETSU defense has been stingy, allowing just 23 points in three games, the lowest output by the Bucs since surrendering just 21 points in 1994.
The Bucs have only surrendered 63.7 yards on the ground, led defensive back Alijah Huzzie and linebacker Donovan Manuel, who have 19 tackles apiece. They have forced six turnovers and have 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Jalen Porter had seven tackles and four sacks in last week’s 38-6 win over Delaware State.
“Our identity is based on playing fast and physical, being the tougher team on the field each week,” Manuel said. “That is what we take pride in and that is why we are so good each year. It is our mindset to be tougher, faster and more physical.”
Offensively, Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors have combined for 720 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns through three games. Holmes became just the second player in school history to pass the 3,000-yard rushing mark in last week’s win, and now trails just Brandon Walker on that list.
Junior quarterback Tyler Riddell has also been efficient, throwing for 476 yards and four scores, with Will Huzzie leading the Bucs with 12 catches. Four other receivers have at least six receptions, including tight end Nate Adkins and Malik Murray, a senior transfer from Georgia Southern.
“With Malik coming in, that just added a new spark to our core. Malik has quick feet and I feel that nobody can really guard him,” Huzzie said. “Malik has helped me out with my footwork as well. I feel like Malik is one of the best receivers in the conference.
“Coming from Georgia Southern, he was going against bigger schools and he saw different looks at defensive backs. That helps us better prepare for what defensive backs we will be facing in our conference.”
Huzzie likes how the Bucs have been in tune with Riddell, who earned the quarterback position in a preseason competition with Brock Landis and Cade Larkins.
“I feel like our connection with the quarterbacks is so much better than it has been in the past,” Huzzie said. “I feel like they are trusting us to get in our routes more. In years past, they used to hesitate at times. I feel like our receiving core just has that better bond, on and off the field, with our quarterbacks. They are trusting us more on the deep 50/50 balls.”
Manuel, a preseason All-Southern Conference selection at linebacker, has been slowed by injuries early in the season and had to sit out the first half of last week’s win over Delaware State.
He was ready when called upon after the break.
“It was tough to watch but I enjoyed watching the guys play out there and leading them from the sideline by helping out when they had questions,” Manuel said. “Of course, I wanted to be out there, but it wasn’t a big deal.”
ETSU kicks off at Samford on Saturday at 3 p.m. The The Buccaneers will host Wofford (Oct. 2) and The Citadel (Oct.9) in SoCon action the next two weeks.
