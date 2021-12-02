ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU focused on slowing down Shepherd, Owls

There is little doubt which member of the Kennesaw State offense will get the most attention from the East Tennessee State coaching staff on Saturday.
No. 8.
Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd ran for a net-15 yards on 13 carries last week in a 48-21 FCS playoff victory over Davidson. He still scored four touchdowns. The sophomore from Nashville also threw for just 115 yards on 4-of-5 passing, but 56 of those yards was for another score to Xavier Hill.
Shepherd has run for 23 touchdowns this season, just six shy of the FCS record of 29 for quarterbacks in a season held by Shepherd’s quarterback coach Chandler Burks.
Getting that against ETSU would take a near record breaking performance. Win, and that chance might be there the following week against South Dakota State or Southern Illinois.
ETSU (10-1) hopes to prevent that from happening.
“That type of offense wants to lull you to sleep. They want to be tougher than you but they want you to get you out of your assignment,” ETSU eighth-year linebacker Jared Folks said. “There are 11 people on the field and if one person is out of place, the ball is going to find the mistake. We have to make sure we are all on point and doing our jobs.”
Shepherd directs a triple-option attack that has averaged 397.6 yards and 33.0 points per game. He has run for 851 yards and 23 scores and completed 61.9 percent of his pass attempts for 12 scores and three picks. He led the Owls to a 20-0 first quarter lead, which grew to 41-14 at the break against Davidson.
The Owls (11-1) also benefited from an interception by Markeith Montgomery that set up a score, and the first-ever punt return for a touchdown in program history by Gabriel Benyard.
“It was huge being able to control the game,” Shepherd said. “Just the whole week, we kind of talked about it is a four quarter game. We tried to finish the game off the best way we could, just taking one play at a time, offense and defense, everyone doing their job.”
Folks is confident that defensive coordinator Billy Taylor will have a plan to slow down the speedy Owls.
“It is all about assignment football. You have to focus and hone in on what Coach Taylor is saying. Take every rep seriously, but understand that this is just another week,” Folks said. “This is the same thing we have to do every week. Each rep has to mean something.”
Defensively, the Owls surrendered a pair of long touchdowns runs of 54 and 61 yards, but Davidson managed just 102 yards on the other 40 carries, and threw for just 59 yards. Their only other touchdown came on a fumble recovery.
“Outside of those two plays I thought we did a pretty good job,” said Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon said, who said on ksuowls.com that a lack of lack of depth due to multiple injuries is a concern. “I think outside of those two plays I thought we did a pretty good job on defense. I think we did a good job of not letting them control the game running the ball and we got them off the field. We were able to do some good stuff.”
ETSU hopes to do the same behind the potent one-two punch of running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors, along with much-improved quarterback Tyler Riddell and a plethora of talented receivers behind an improved offensive line led by massive sophomore Tre’mond Shorts.
“It is always important to establish a good running game,” Shorts said. “With the great backs that we have, it is easier at times. By establishing a good running game, it makes it easier to open up the screen passes or play-action plays and other dimensions in the offense.”
While ETSU is still fairly new at postseason football, making just their second appearance since the program was reinstated in 2015, the Owls are regulars, having won three of the last five Big South championships, going 5-3 in the FCS playoff games since 2017. That includes a 3-0 mark against South Conference teams.
These teams have a connection. Kennesaw State won its first-ever game in 2015 at ETSU in what was the Buccaneers’ first game back after a 12-year hiatus from the gridiron. ETSU returned the favor in 2016, winning in Georgia in two overtimes.
While few, if any, current players were around for either of those games, the Owls have been reminded of the past.
“Some of the coaches have talked about it,” Shepherd said. “Chandler has talked about it throughout the time he has been here. We are aware of what happened when they played them last and it was a close game. We just want to be able to put a full game together for four quarters of what we do, and show them how we have progressed.”
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 2 p.m. A record crowd is expected, which would be the fourth time this season an attendance mark has been set at Greene Stadium.
Area officials have deemed today “Gold and Blue Day” across the region in celebration of ETSU’s run for an FCS national championship.
