ETSU FOOTBALL: ETSU focused on slowing down Shepherd, Owls

The Owls (11-1) also benefited from an interception by Markeith Montgomery that set up a score, and the first-ever punt return for a touchdown in program history by Gabriel Benyard.

“It was huge being able to control the game,” Shepherd said. “Just the whole week, we kind of talked about it is a four quarter game. We tried to finish the game off the best way we could, just taking one play at a time, offense and defense, everyone doing their job.”

Folks is confident that defensive coordinator Billy Taylor will have a plan to slow down the speedy Owls.

“It is all about assignment football. You have to focus and hone in on what Coach Taylor is saying. Take every rep seriously, but understand that this is just another week,” Folks said. “This is the same thing we have to do every week. Each rep has to mean something.”

Defensively, the Owls surrendered a pair of long touchdowns runs of 54 and 61 yards, but Davidson managed just 102 yards on the other 40 carries, and threw for just 59 yards. Their only other touchdown came on a fumble recovery.