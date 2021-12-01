ETSU FOOTBALL: Chance encounter; Unique connection bonds East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State in FCS playoffs

ETSU has risen to 8th in the FCS Coaches Poll, while the Brian Bohannon-coached Owls are 4th. While the Buccaneers lone loss was to Chattanooga, Kennesaw State fell early on at Georgia Tech.

“Kennesaw State is a good football team. Obviously if they weren’t good, they wouldn’t be in this position,” Sanders said. “They run the three-back option on offense and that is something that we see a couple of times a year, so that helps. Defensively they play pretty similar style that we run. Maybe not quite as multiple in their coverage package but front blitzes are pretty similar.

“They are good people and they do it with good players. Coach Bohannon and his staff are good coaches and they know what they are doing.”

Kennesaw State won the first meeting between these clubs 56-16 at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City in 2015. ETSU traveled to Georgia the following season and won 20-17 in two overtimes.

Now they are meeting again, this time with a berth in the FCS quarterfinals at stake with No. 3 North Dakota State or No. 23 Southern Illinois.