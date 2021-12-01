ETSU FOOTBALL: Chance encounter; Unique connection bonds East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State in FCS playoffs

When East Tennessee State returned to the gridiron after a 12-year hiatus in 2015, its first opponent was Kennesaw State. That was also the first game the Owls ever played as a program.
Six years later, the clubs will meet in the Football Championship Series playoffs, with the winner on Saturday advancing to the quarterfinal round. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium, with the Buccaneers hoping to set an attendance record for the fourth time this season.
“I certainly hope this is not the last win or the last playoff win,” ETSU fourth-year head coach Randy Sanders said. “These are two programs that came back at the exact same time so there is a lot of symmetry there and Kennesaw State has done a phenomenal job and has been a good football team. I also think we are a good football team now.
“I think this speaks well for both ETSU and Kennesaw State administration and coaches to get the programs to where we are today. You have two really good football teams playing on Saturday and it will be a fun football game.”
The Southern Conference champion Buccaneers (10-1) will make their fourth FCS playoff appearance against the Owls (11-1), winners of the Big South for the third time in the last five seasons. While ETSU enjoyed last week’s bye week, Kennesaw State dispatched of Davidson 48-21 in the opening round.
ETSU has risen to 8th in the FCS Coaches Poll, while the Brian Bohannon-coached Owls are 4th. While the Buccaneers lone loss was to Chattanooga, Kennesaw State fell early on at Georgia Tech.
“Kennesaw State is a good football team. Obviously if they weren’t good, they wouldn’t be in this position,” Sanders said. “They run the three-back option on offense and that is something that we see a couple of times a year, so that helps. Defensively they play pretty similar style that we run. Maybe not quite as multiple in their coverage package but front blitzes are pretty similar.
“They are good people and they do it with good players. Coach Bohannon and his staff are good coaches and they know what they are doing.”
Kennesaw State won the first meeting between these clubs 56-16 at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City in 2015. ETSU traveled to Georgia the following season and won 20-17 in two overtimes.
Now they are meeting again, this time with a berth in the FCS quarterfinals at stake with No. 3 North Dakota State or No. 23 Southern Illinois.
“I have thought about it a little bit. I think it is a cool thing and is one of those historical moments,” ETSU running back Quay Holmes said. “That was our first game back as a program in 2015 and to be able to play them again is special. I wouldn’t say it is much of a rivalry since it has been years since we played them. However, it has definitely come full circle. We are both fairly new programs and to see the success that both programs have had is an amazing thing.”
ETSU has one FCS playoff victory in program history, defeating Villanova before losing at Montana in 1996. The Bucs’ only other FCS postseason contest was a 34-27 loss at Jacksonville State in 2018. Offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts is certainly glad the Bucs get to stay at home for this one.
“The biggest difference is that we get to play here at home and have the home field advantage instead of having to travel seven hours to Jacksonville,” Short said. “I feel as a player, if you prepare harder for a game then you put more added pressure on yourself. I don’t think you should prepare harder, just tone things more whether it is technique or film studies. It is the little things you need to focus on to prepare for this week.”
ETSU surprised many by earning a share of the Southern Conference title and a FCS playoff berth in 2018, but expectations were high for these club and they achieved, claiming its first league football championship since 1969 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“I feel both years we felt that we belonged, especially this year though,” Holmes said. “We put together a good campaign and to be able to be a seeded team, it was good to get that recognition of our hard work as a team. We definitely feel like we belong and that we can make a run in the playoffs.”
Kennesaw State has posted a 5-3 FCS playoff mark, with three of those wins coming against SoCon opponents, Samford in 2017 and Wofford the following two seasons. The Owls advanced to the third round in 17.
“We are excited about the opportunity. I think when you get in the playoffs, again you survive and advance,” said Bohannon, via ksuowls.com. “We have a chance to go on the road and play another conference champion. I think our kids will be excited about the opportunity.
“We are looking forward to it, we are going to regroup, see if we can get healthy and see if we can have a good week of practice and get ready to go.”
ETSU will be doing the same. There are more goals to achieve.
“This team particularly has done a really good job of buying in the idea that we had our goals coming into this season and that we have accomplished three of those goals,” Sanders said. “How do we go about accomplishing them? We must remember who we are and how we win, and that will help us in accomplishing goals along the way. I don’t think we’ve lost sight of who we are.
“Yes, we are SoCon champs but that doesn’t change who we are and how we win games.”
