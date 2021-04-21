ETSU FOOTBALL: Carter on hand as ETSU had its FCS playoff hopes denied

By the time Scott Carter was asked to leave the room for the third time, the East Tennessee director of athletics had a bad feeling about the Buccaneers’ chances to earn a spot in the Football Championship Series playoffs that begin this weekend.
Instead, ETSU was the 17th team, which was one position short of getting into the field.
“I was feeling really good after the first and second one, but the third one is when I knew it didn’t go our way,” said Carter, who was part of the FCS playoff selection committee that met last weekend in Indianapolis. “Some of those guys are really good poker players, some of them are not, and I can read their faces pretty easily.”
ETSU, which compiled a 4-2 record, was one of four teams – in addition to Murray State, Southeastern Louisiana and Samford – that were left out, with hopes to still getting in if any of the 16 selected teams had to opt out due to COVID-19. None did, leaving the Buccaneers looking to the fall with some extra motivation on their side.
“That is the hope and I think so,” said Carter, in a Tuesday zoom teleconference. “I think our young men played some good football. I think we obviously had some moments we can certainly improve on. You never play perfect games and we were far from future, but we played hard, we played well and well enough to win.”
Carter admitted that ETSU’s loss two weeks ago at Mercer was a tough blow for the Buccaneers to overcome. They also missed out on playing two games with Wofford and Chattanooga due to COVID-19 issues and another chance to play didn’t arise.
“I think what the committee kept talking about was data points, having as many data points for assessment and evaluation as possible,” said Carter, who was asked to leave the room three times while ETSU’s candidacy was discussed. “I think if we had another chance to compete and another chance to get a win, it certainly could have been very helpful to us.”
The 16th and final team to get an FCS playoff berth was Southern Illinois, which defeated Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday in a game set up when both schools had an open date. The Salukis also snapped North Dakota State’s 39-game win streak in the season opener and that certainly didn’t hurt either.
“We were very much considered. I think I was right at an hour, maybe a little bit more that I had to remove myself from the room,” Carter said. “A lot of people felt very fondly and positive about the season we had and I was proud to be in that discussion, but certainly disappointed.”
The lone Southern Conference team to make the playoff field was VMI, which won its first league title since 1977 and will make its inaugural FCS playoff appearance, traveling to face third-seed James Madison on Saturday.
“It was a good experience. I think there is still some really, really good football to played this spring,” said Carter, who was with the selection committee for 13 hours last Saturday, watching games and discussing the attributes of the teams being considered. “The national championship obviously in Frisco, Texas is going to get coverage on ABC, which I think is great for FCS football.
“I think it is certainly going to help us, but it is good for our level of football across the entire country. There are some great student-athletes out there, some great programs and certainly we are proud to be one of them.”
ETSU last played in the FCS playoffs in 2018, claiming a share of the SoCon championship and then getting an at-large bid and trip to Jacksonville State. That was with 24 teams, but this year’s field was reduced to 16 due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Considering ETSU was picked eighth when the spring season began in February, Carter was pleased with the efforts of the Buccaneers and confident a young team will be able to continue its progress in what is expected to be a normal fall schedule.
“I think this will make us very hungry to know that we were this close to where we want to be, fighting for a national championship and to come up that short, that may very well put a chip on our shoulder and give these young men that much more energy to push into the fall,” Carter said. “I don’t think we need it. I think we competed our tails off every time we are out there, the coaches do a great job of motivating our guys and they just love playing football.
“We loved playing in the spring, disappointed they didn’t get to play in the fall and I think we carried great energy into every game that we had. I look forward to them being able to do that in the fall with the hunger of winning a championship and making the playoffs.”
ETSU head coach Randy Sanders shares Carter’s optimism, with the fall schedule slated to begin on Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.
“We were very thankful to have had the opportunity to play football this spring,” Sanders said, in a press release. “It was a unique season and one that we won’t forget, but we hope we don’t have to face this again. While we were disappointed to not make the postseason, we feel that we played some good football this spring.
“I am very excited about what this team accomplished in this strange time and I am excited about the future of our football program. Now it is time to refocus and get back to it in the fall.”
