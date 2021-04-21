ETSU FOOTBALL: Carter on hand as ETSU had its FCS playoff hopes denied

“It was a good experience. I think there is still some really, really good football to played this spring,” said Carter, who was with the selection committee for 13 hours last Saturday, watching games and discussing the attributes of the teams being considered. “The national championship obviously in Frisco, Texas is going to get coverage on ABC, which I think is great for FCS football.

“I think it is certainly going to help us, but it is good for our level of football across the entire country. There are some great student-athletes out there, some great programs and certainly we are proud to be one of them.”

ETSU last played in the FCS playoffs in 2018, claiming a share of the SoCon championship and then getting an at-large bid and trip to Jacksonville State. That was with 24 teams, but this year’s field was reduced to 16 due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Considering ETSU was picked eighth when the spring season began in February, Carter was pleased with the efforts of the Buccaneers and confident a young team will be able to continue its progress in what is expected to be a normal fall schedule.