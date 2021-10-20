ETSU FOOTBALL: Buccaneers focused on Furman after suffering first loss

ETSU (6-1, 3-1), which dropped from 10th to 14th in both FCS polls, struggled against the Mocs, turning the ball over three times, committing eight penalties and allowing a pair of long second half touchdown runs of 49 and 58 yards. The Bucs surrendered 235 yards on the ground, falling behind 21-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know that it is necessarily about what they did differently up front,” said ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel, whose leads the Bucs with 57 tackles, 13 more than defensive back Alijah Huzzie. “They were the biggest offensive line that we had seen. It was more about us not having gap control and not being consistent. That was the main lesson that we learned from the loss.”

Up next on Saturday is a visit to Furman (4-2, 2-1), which has consecutive SoCon wins over Wofford (42-20) and last week’s 24-14 victory against The Citadel, a pair of teams that ETSU has also beaten.

The Bucs are currently a three-way tie for first place in the SoCon, joining VMI and Mercer. Furman and Chattanooga are both a game back. No wonder Sanders said his squad must forget about the loss and get ready for the next opportunity, adding that sometimes a team can learn more about itself from a loss.