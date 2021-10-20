ETSU FOOTBALL: Buccaneers focused on Furman after suffering first loss

Winning every game on the schedule is hard to do.
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders had said that often during the Buccaneers’ 6-0 start to the season, and he was proven correct after last Saturday’s 21-16 loss at Southern Conference rival Chattanooga.
What matters next is not letting that loss grow into more, with another SoCon road trip on tap for Saturday at Furman.
“I learned a long time ago that if you identify your self worth with wins and losses, then you will live a pretty bad life. Hopefully we can go out and be the same football team that we have been all year,” said Sanders, during a Monday press conference. “Nobody likes losing, but you cannot let that define you. If we go out and worry about what happened last week and we don’t play well, then Chattanooga beat you twice.
“If Furman outplays us, that is one thing. We cannot go out and just not play well.”
Sanders speaks often on the youth of his team, but even they understand his message.
“It’s up to us to be able to respond to that loss,” ETSU junior tight end Nate Atkins said. “I mean we were 6-0 so we had all the highs and never really had that low. Saturday was definitely a low for us. Now it’s up to us to have a good week of practice and go out on Saturday and play a good game.”
ETSU (6-1, 3-1), which dropped from 10th to 14th in both FCS polls, struggled against the Mocs, turning the ball over three times, committing eight penalties and allowing a pair of long second half touchdown runs of 49 and 58 yards. The Bucs surrendered 235 yards on the ground, falling behind 21-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know that it is necessarily about what they did differently up front,” said ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel, whose leads the Bucs with 57 tackles, 13 more than defensive back Alijah Huzzie. “They were the biggest offensive line that we had seen. It was more about us not having gap control and not being consistent. That was the main lesson that we learned from the loss.”
Up next on Saturday is a visit to Furman (4-2, 2-1), which has consecutive SoCon wins over Wofford (42-20) and last week’s 24-14 victory against The Citadel, a pair of teams that ETSU has also beaten.
The Bucs are currently a three-way tie for first place in the SoCon, joining VMI and Mercer. Furman and Chattanooga are both a game back. No wonder Sanders said his squad must forget about the loss and get ready for the next opportunity, adding that sometimes a team can learn more about itself from a loss.
“I think that it varies. It depends a lot on the maturity of the individual and the maturity of the coach and the players,” Sanders said. “It is easier to learn lessons when you lose because pain is a great teacher. Somebody once told me that the two greatest teachers are pain and fear. If you are the right kind of player, losing is painful and you learn from it. Now, if you are a mature enough player and coach, you learn from the wins too.”
After a rare double-digit win the week before against The Citadel, ETSU returned to its normal stretch of close games. The Bucs pulled within five points with 35 seconds left at Chattanooga, and actually recovered an onside kick, but was ruled offsides. The Mocs recovered the re-kick to improve to 4-1 against ETSU since the program returned in 2015.
“No question that games in this league are razor thin. Even The Citadel game was really tight until midway through the third quarter,” Sanders said. “The difference between winning and losing typically hinges on one or two plays. You never know when those plays are going to happen.”
While Jacob Saylors ran for 121 yards and a score for ETSU, the Mocs were able to limit Quay Holmes to just 65 yards on the ground. The Mocs also had five sacks and forced two fumbles and an interception.
Furman has been balanced, rushing for 1,071 yards and throwing for 1,144 more, while scoring 21.8 points and allowing 20.2 points on the other side of the ball.
Manuel said the Bucs will follow the lead of defensive coordinator Billy Taylor in defending against the Paladins.
I always feel confident in what we do on defense and I know that Coach Taylor is going to have a great game plan for Furman,” he said. “We will see what he has for us [Tuesday] at day one of practice and we will go from there.”
ETSU, which will be off next week before returning to face VMI at Greene Stadium on Nov. 6, doesn’t expect it to get any easier for any team in the Southern Conference.
“I don’t think anybody in this league is that much better than anyone else and I don’t think anyone in this league is that much worse than anybody else,” Sanders said. “Even the teams at the ‘bottom of the standings’ are pretty good-looking football teams. They just haven’t been able to get on the positive side of the win column yet this season.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543