ETSU FOOTBALL: Bison not overlooking Bucs despite ETSU’s significant underdog status

Matt Entz expects a challenge from East Tennessee State.
Now in his third season as head coach at North Dakota State, Entz and the Bison will meet ETSU in an FCS quarterfinal contest on Saturday at the Fargodome.
Kickoff is slated for noon and will be televised by ESPN.
It is new territory for ETSU (11-1), which has never reached this point in a season, while the Bison (11-1) are 37-3 in FCS playoff games since 2010, winning eight national championships in a nine-year span.
Don’t expect Entz to let the Bison overlook the Bucs, who are currently a three-plus touchdown underdog in the first meeting between the clubs. They will meet again, with ETSU going to Fargo in 2024, with the Bison visiting Johnson City in 2026.
“The easy part is getting our kids fired up because it is a team we haven’t played, and it is the quarterfinals,” said Entz, who has posted a 34-4 mark in three seasons with the Bison. “It is a one-week season right now. Our kids understand that, our seniors in particular want to continue to play together.”
ETSU’s few seniors feel much the same, led by 26-year-old Jared Folks, an eighth-year senior, who is second on the Buccaneers in tackles, trailing only Donovan Manuel in stops. That duo has definitely gotten the attention of the Bison after the Bucs’ 32-31 win last week over Kennesaw State.
“That is interesting. I watched a TV copy today and they said most of their team was in the fifth grade when [Folks] started college,” said Entz, at gobison.com. “It would be unique being 26 and hanging out with some 18-year-olds, that is a big cavity right here as far as likes and dislikes.
“I am sure he does a great job. You look at his numbers, he is an excellent linebacker, makes a ton of plays. He stood out, he had to make a ton of them against Kennesaw. I thought both their inside backers, him and Manuel, really played well.”
While North Dakota State cruised past Southern Illinois 38-7 to reach the FCS quarterfinals for the 12th season in a row, ETSU had to rally from 14 points down in the final 1:28 in a span of 53 seconds to beat the Owls in ETSU’s fifth fourth quarter comeback for victory this season.
“They did a great job. You just look at their season, they have won a lot of close games. I am sure they are a confident football team right now because of that,” Entz said. “They beat Mercer by 3, they have an SEC win [over Vanderbilt]. They have some other close games that they have won by less than a touchdown.
“This will be a confident, well-coached football team coming into the FargoDome.”
The ETSU running back duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors – who have combined for 3,591 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns this season – have also caught the attention of the Bison.
“A very balanced football team, really good on offense, really good on defense. You have two running backs that have over 1,000 yards,” Entz said. “Holmes is a really good tailback, 1,500 yards right now, big, physical kid, runs downhill.
“It is a unique offense that we get to defend because they are under center. We seldom get to see that.”
ETSU, which features quarterback Tyler Riddell and favorite targets Will Huzzie and Nate Atkins, are averaging 35.2 points a game, while the Bison are allowing just 11.7 a contest.
Tre’mond Shorts leads the Bucs on the offensive line, which also includes Joe Schreiber, who played for two seasons for the Bison before transferring to ETSU from Iowa Western.
“Will Huzzie, one of their wide receivers, is a big, tall 6-4 kid, can stretch the field a little bit for you so you always get nervous,” Entz said. “Having some outside receivers that are extremely talented, but also two backs that can really go, you are going to have to come up with a good plan to defend the field.”
Expect North Dakota State to put the ball on the ground. They average 281.6 yards rushing, led by TeMerik Williams and former Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson, who shares reps in the backfield with Cam Miller.
Entz was especially pleased last week when the Bison held the ball for 37 minutes, were 9-for-13 on third down conversions, 5-of-6 in the red zone and averaged 6.3 yards per rush compared to 2.3 for the Salukis.
“I know for some people that doesn’t equate to sexy football, but here at NDSU it equates to winning football,” he said. “That is the number one priority.”
The Bison do have injuries, with top receiver Christian Watson a game-time decision, while tight end Noah Gindorff, the third leading receiver, is out for the season.
“Defensively, they are flying around the place,” Entz said. “They do a really good job of taking away the run game and creating takeaways. They are in the top 10 defensively in turnover margin so that tells me they are playing complementary football just like we try to emphasize here.
“I look forward to it. It is going to be a fun one, it is a good week. Anytime you are playing football in December it is a positive. Meaningful football is a positive.”
The winner will meet either Montana or James Madison in the FCS semifinals next week. The other side of the bracket includes defending champion Sam Houston State hosting Montana State and South Dakota State visiting Villanova.