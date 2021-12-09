ETSU FOOTBALL: Bison not overlooking Bucs despite ETSU’s significant underdog status

“That is interesting. I watched a TV copy today and they said most of their team was in the fifth grade when [Folks] started college,” said Entz, at gobison.com. “It would be unique being 26 and hanging out with some 18-year-olds, that is a big cavity right here as far as likes and dislikes.

“I am sure he does a great job. You look at his numbers, he is an excellent linebacker, makes a ton of plays. He stood out, he had to make a ton of them against Kennesaw. I thought both their inside backers, him and Manuel, really played well.”

While North Dakota State cruised past Southern Illinois 38-7 to reach the FCS quarterfinals for the 12th season in a row, ETSU had to rally from 14 points down in the final 1:28 in a span of 53 seconds to beat the Owls in ETSU’s fifth fourth quarter comeback for victory this season.

“They did a great job. You just look at their season, they have won a lot of close games. I am sure they are a confident football team right now because of that,” Entz said. “They beat Mercer by 3, they have an SEC win [over Vanderbilt]. They have some other close games that they have won by less than a touchdown.

“This will be a confident, well-coached football team coming into the FargoDome.”