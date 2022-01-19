 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ETSU Basketball: Sloan scores, dishes ETSU past Mercer, 72-64

  • 0
David Sloan

ETSU’s David Sloan reacts after a steal and basket, which was followed by a possible three-point play while being fouled during ETSU’s win over Mercer on Wednesday.

 DAVID CRIGGER / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU point guard David Sloan scored 23 points and dished out seven assists, while committing no turnovers, leading the Buccaneers to a 72-64 Southern Conference win over Mercer on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.

ETSU (12-8, 4-3), which outscored the Bears 44-32 in the second half, also received 18 points from Lederrius Brewer, 14 by Ty Brewer and 12 from Jordan King. Ty Brewer and Mohab Yasser each had six rebounds for the Bucs.

Mercer (11-8, 4-2) received 17 points each from James Glisson III and Felipe Haase.

ETSU will host The Citadel on Saturday and UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 26.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

One of the most successful football coaches in recent memory in Southwest Virginia returned over the weekend. Greg Mance spent 23 years, from 1997-2019, winning 205 games at Richlands. He returned last Saturday to take part in a signing ceremony for Richlands senior Sage Webb, who committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts