ETSU Basketball: Sloan scores, dishes ETSU past Mercer, 72-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU point guard David Sloan scored 23 points and dished out seven assists, while committing no turnovers, leading the Buccaneers to a 72-64 Southern Conference win over Mercer on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
ETSU (12-8, 4-3), which outscored the Bears 44-32 in the second half, also received 18 points from Lederrius Brewer, 14 by Ty Brewer and 12 from Jordan King. Ty Brewer and Mohab Yasser each had six rebounds for the Bucs.
Mercer (11-8, 4-2) received 17 points each from James Glisson III and Felipe Haase.
ETSU will host The Citadel on Saturday and UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 26.