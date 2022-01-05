 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ETSU BASKETBALL: Sloan’s late free throws lift Bucs past Keydets
0 Comments

ETSU BASKETBALL: Sloan’s late free throws lift Bucs past Keydets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David Sloan made three free throws in the final 27 seconds and East Tennessee State held on to defeat VMI 80-79 in the Buccaneers’ Southern Conference opener on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.

Sloan finished with 20 points, including 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Ledarrius Brewer added 19 points and Jordan King had 13. Ty Brewer had 13 rebounds and Sloan dished out five assists for ETSU (9-6, 1-1).

Jake Stephens had 29 points for VMI.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts