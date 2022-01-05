ETSU BASKETBALL: Sloan’s late free throws lift Bucs past Keydets

David Sloan made three free throws in the final 27 seconds and East Tennessee State held on to defeat VMI 80-79 in the Buccaneers’ Southern Conference opener on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
Sloan finished with 20 points, including 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Ledarrius Brewer added 19 points and Jordan King had 13. Ty Brewer had 13 rebounds and Sloan dished out five assists for ETSU (9-6, 1-1).
Jake Stephens had 29 points for VMI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!