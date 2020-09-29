ETSU Basketball: Shay backs Good, still confident Bucs have pieces to be good

“I am excited about our team and excited since I have got to work with them. You have always got to be flexible and able to adapt.”

The Buccaneers have returned to limited workouts after spending 14 days in quarantine due to positive coronavirus tests in the program.

“We got back to practice and it was productive. We just acted like we hadn’t missed a beat and got back at it. I thought we had some productive practices and it has been a good week,” Shay said. “It is good to get back on the court, just working through trying to start to implement some things. The season is going to be right around the corner, we are nine weeks away and it is going to be eight weeks so it is coming.

“The world is not slowing down so we are continuing to progress and put things in slowly but surely so we will be ready to play when that comes on November 25 or whenever we can get games set.”

While the NCAA finally decided that the season can start on Nov. 25, pushing it forward 15 days due to the coronavirus, how schedules will be played out is still very much in question, with much riding for ETSU on when the Southern Conference plans to holds league contests.