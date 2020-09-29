ETSU Basketball: Shay backs Good, still confident Bucs have pieces to be good

It wasn’t Good news for East Tennessee State basketball, but Jason Shay understood.
David Crockett graduate and redshirt-senior Patrick Good, the most experienced player returning from last year’s 30-4 squad, decided last week to opt-out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.
“It was a privilege to coach Pat for the last three years. Pat was a great teammate, his attitude, his positive energy uplifted everybody around,” said Shay, ETSU’s first-year head coach, who had several discussions with Good on his decision. “His shooting ability and his intelligence being a coach’s son to rise to the occasion were incredible. Pat helped us win many games. Pat has left an indelible mark on our ETSU program.”
With Good gone, that means Vonnie Patterson – who tallied 3.0 points in 33 games last season – has the most experience of any returning player from last year’s squad that won the Southern Conference championship.
It’s safe to say Shay and his entirely new coaching staff will be plenty busy in the season ahead, but he does like what he has to work with.
“I think we have got some talented players. I think we have got a chance to be pretty good. How good, I don’t know, but I do think we have got some talent and we have got to continue to get these guys to understand how to win ball games and not beat ourselves,” Shay said. “That is the biggest thing so we will figure it out. We will figure out the strengths of each of our guys to put them in position that they can be productive and help us win ball games and just work through those problems.
“I am excited about our team and excited since I have got to work with them. You have always got to be flexible and able to adapt.”
The Buccaneers have returned to limited workouts after spending 14 days in quarantine due to positive coronavirus tests in the program.
“We got back to practice and it was productive. We just acted like we hadn’t missed a beat and got back at it. I thought we had some productive practices and it has been a good week,” Shay said. “It is good to get back on the court, just working through trying to start to implement some things. The season is going to be right around the corner, we are nine weeks away and it is going to be eight weeks so it is coming.
“The world is not slowing down so we are continuing to progress and put things in slowly but surely so we will be ready to play when that comes on November 25 or whenever we can get games set.”
While the NCAA finally decided that the season can start on Nov. 25, pushing it forward 15 days due to the coronavirus, how schedules will be played out is still very much in question, with much riding for ETSU on when the Southern Conference plans to holds league contests.
“We don’t have a specific date yet, we are trying,” he said. “We just had a head coaches meeting and we are telling the league we need to know sooner rather than later because there are obviously lots of teams that need games.”
Shay said there are plenty of options, from the bubble scenario that had been previously discussed to trying to get non-conference games schedule, but what will have to wait until the SoCon figures out a league slate.
“They don’t necessarily want to schedule games on top of games, but there is the possibility of SoCon games being moved to December,” Shay said. “How is that going to be accomplished? We are still discussing that, but the priority is to play 18 SoCon games and crown a true champion and then being able to get to a conference tournament with 10 teams.
“That is the ultimate goal so we are trying to come to a finalization on how can we do that. How can we keep the integrity of an 18-game schedule, a true round-robin intact moving forward.”
While Good is no longer with the program, Shay has finally been able to see
6-foot-9, 215-pound Richard Amaefule in action, a freshman from Europe, who has been able to start working with the team.
“Talented, he has got a chance, really good. Long, athletic, skilled, not many bigs like him in the Southern Conference,” Shay said. “Again, just throwing him out there to the wolves, he has got to kind of learn on the fly, but he is very coachable, wants to learn, asks questions, stays after practice to get a little bit more instruction.
“I am really excited about him, his future and what he can bring to this team.”
ETSU faces a tall task ahead with a nearly entirely new team, but Shay figures all of them will have their roles to play.
“In sports you have always got to be in the next man up mentality because injuries happen,” Shay said. “There are a lot of things that happen that go on during the season. We have got talented players and it is our job to put them in the best position to be successful so that is what we are working on now as we are moving forward and getting ready as the season approaches.”
While the Buccaneers showed some rust after 14 days in quarantine, Shay was pleased with how his squad responded to a return to basketball.
“Their conditioning took a hit, but I thought the energy was great,” he said. “I thought we had one of our best practices [last Wednesday] and was encouraged in the direction that we are going. We have got to continue that, we have got to duplicate that, we have got to build on that so it was good.”
