ETSU BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Spartans defeat Bucs 80-76

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – De’Monte Buckingham scored 25 points and North Carolina-Greensboro outscored East Tennessee State by eight second half points to defeat the Buccaneers 80-76 for a Southern Conference victory at Freedom Hall.
UNCG trailed by four points at halftime, but outscored the Buccaneers 40-32 after the break.
Jordan King scored 23 points for ETSU, while Ledarrius Brewer added 22 in the loss. David Sloan added 17 points, eight assists and joined Ty Brewer and King with four rebounds apiece.
Buckingham had five 3s and Kaleb Hunter added three for the Spartans (12-8, 4-4), who were 10-for-20 from 3-point range. Hunter finished with 13 points. Dante Treacy added six assists.
Ledarrius Brewer and King had four 3s each for ETSU (12-10, 4-5). The Bucs visit VMI on Saturday.