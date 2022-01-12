ETSU BASKETBALL: Furman pulls away late from Buccaneers

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Garrison Conley scored 23 points, hitting four of Furman’s 11 3-pointers, leading Furman to a 78-69 Southern Conference victory over East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.
Ty Brewer led ETSU with 15 points and seven rebounds. The Buccaneers completed a four-game stretch over seven days, finishing 2-2 in those games. Mohab Yasser added 13 points, David Sloan had 12 and Lederrius Brewer finished with 10 points and five assists for the Buccaneers (10-8- 2-3).
Mike Bothwell added 15 points and six assists for the Paladins (12-6, 4-1).
ETSU, which will visit Samford on Saturday, led 39-35 at halftime, but were outscored 43-30 after the break.
The ETSU women will open its Southern Conference slate on Saturday by hosting Chattanooga at Brooks Gym. The Bucs are 1-12 on the season.