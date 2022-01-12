 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ETSU BASKETBALL: Furman pulls away late from Buccaneers

Wofford vs ETSU Basketball

ETSU's Mohab Yasser shoots against Wofford's Max Klesmit on Saturday afternoon against Wofford at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. Yasser had 13 points in the Bucs' loss on Wednesday at Furman. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Garrison Conley scored 23 points, hitting four of Furman’s 11 3-pointers, leading Furman to a 78-69 Southern Conference victory over East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Ty Brewer led ETSU with 15 points and seven rebounds. The Buccaneers completed a four-game stretch over seven days, finishing 2-2 in those games. Mohab Yasser added 13 points, David Sloan had 12 and Lederrius Brewer finished with 10 points and five assists for the Buccaneers (10-8- 2-3).

Mike Bothwell added 15 points and six assists for the Paladins (12-6, 4-1).

ETSU, which will visit Samford on Saturday, led 39-35 at halftime, but were outscored 43-30 after the break.

The ETSU women will open its Southern Conference slate on Saturday by hosting Chattanooga at Brooks Gym. The Bucs are 1-12 on the season.

