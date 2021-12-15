 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ETSU BASKETBALL: ETSU falls to Aggies at buzzer
0 comments

ETSU BASKETBALL: ETSU falls to Aggies at buzzer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tyler Maye had a season-high 21 points and made the game-winning shot as North Carolina A&T edged East Tennessee State 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Kameron Langley drove to the left of the arc and then passed to Maye, who scored from under the net with 7.2 seconds remaining. Ty Brewer missed for East Tennessee State at the buzzer.

Marcus Watson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (4-8), which won its first road game of the season. Langley finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jordan King had 15 points for the Buccaneers (7-4). Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points. Ty Brewer had 13 points and three blocks.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts
Sports News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

  • Updated

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts