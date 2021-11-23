ETSU BASKETBALL: Bucs scare Bears, will play Kent State for Naples Invitational title tonight

NAPLES, Fla. — David Sloan had a career-high 20 points, including a jumper with three seconds left to lift East Tennessee State past Missouri State 77-76 on Tuesday night.
Sloan hit a jumper with 1:04 left to put the Buccaneers in front, 75-74, but Demarcus Sharp hit from the floor with :29 left to put the Bears in front.
Ledarrius Brewer had 14 points for East Tennessee State (3-2). Jordan King added 14 points. Ty Brewer had 12 points. ETSU will face Kent State for the championship on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
Isiaih Mosley had 18 points for the Bears (3-2). Jaylen Minnett added 17 points. Gaige Prim had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
