ETHSBL WORLD SERIES: Vikings, Cavaliers split first two contests; Games 3 and 4 tonight at Cardinal Park in Johnson City

KODAK, Tenn. – Noah Bishop did something he hadn’t done during the entire East Tennessee High School Baseball League playoffs – he pitched.
Meanwhile, Brady Scott accomplished something no other hurler had achieved the entire summer – he shut down those big bats from Bristol.
The well-rested Bishop got the final three outs on the mound on Wednesday to notch the save and polish off a 6-5, nine-inning victory for the Vikings (Bristol) over the Cavaliers (Sevier County) in Game 1 of the inaugural ETHSBL World Series at Smokies Stadium.
Scott paired with reliever Jace Henderson to craft a five-hit shutout as the Cavaliers bounced back for a 6-0 triumph in Game 2.
The best-of-five series is knotted up at one game apiece with Games 3 and 4 being held today at Cardinal Park in Johnson City, beginning at 5 p.m.
This World Series opened with plenty of drama.
The Bristolians trailed 2-0 after three innings in the opener, led 4-2 following the top of the fifth and then pulled through in extra innings.
Brayden Blevins hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and Bryce Snyder had a two-out RBI single to put the Vikings (14-4) ahead to stay in the top of the ninth.
“We did not play a good or necessarily great game,” said Vikings coach Preston Roberts, who is also the skipper at Tennessee High. “It was kind of an average performance early on, but these guys find a way to scratch and claw. We found the hits when we needed them and got the outs when we needed them.”
Bishop was the fourth pitcher used by the Vikings and entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead. It was a tad precarious as Mason Freeman led off with a RBI single and later scored on a RBI groundout from Gavin Joslin, but Bishop buckled down and got the job done.
He had missed last week’s ETHSBL Eastern Division playoffs as his family took a trip to the beach.
He went from relaxing to relieving and from a sandy situation to a save situation.
The Beach Bum was no bum on the bump.
“I probably last pitched in this league two or three weeks ago,” Bishop said. “[Roberts] told me I was going to pitch and to be ready.”
A rising junior at Tennessee High, Bishop had stood on the mound in a pressure-packed game before.
“Guys have vacation plans and things of that nature and he really hasn’t thrown a whole lot,” Roberts said. “He’s another guy who throws strikes for us. He stepped up big in the spring with that shortened [four-game] season and he won the game at Dobyns-Bennett for us. He’s not afraid of the moment.”
The Cavaliers (15-2) stranded 12 baserunners in losing for just the second time this summer in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
Logan Quales was the winning pitcher for the Vikings after crafting two scoreless innings, while Snyder and C.J. Henley each had two hits.
The Vikings overcame four errors and seven walks in earning the win.
“The guys probably get tired of me saying this, but in the game of baseball every pitch has a new life of its own,” Roberts said. “Whether you are 2-for-2 at the plate and think you are having the day of your life, you can’t go out there and let up on defense or vice versa, if you make two errors in the field and come to the plate, you just have to flush all that out and live for the moment.”
One thing was apparent from Game 1.
“Me and [Cavaliers coach] Casey Taylor were talking and there is a lot of parity between our teams,” Roberts said. “We play a very similar way and that was a great example right there – dead even after seven innings.”
Scott set the tone in the second game with a gutsy performance that belied his inexperience.
The rising ninth-grader at Sevier County High School displayed nerves of steel.
He allowed a triple to the second batter he faced (Evan Mutter), but worked out of the jam.
The Vikings loaded the bases in the second inning, but were unable to push a run across.
Scott finished with four strikeouts and scattered four hits.
The Bristol bunch had scored at least two runs in every ETHSBL game.
“I just tried to stay down in the zone and threw strikes and let my defense work,” Scott said. “We’re in a good spot going into [Thursday] and still have some pitching.”
Little went right for the Vikings, who fell behind 4-0 after two innings.
“We did not play very good in that second game,” Roberts said. “That happens from time to time. Every team has a bad game and it just happened for us tonight in that second game. I don’t know if it was the emotions of the first game or what. … We’ve just got to regroup and come out [Thursday] and figure out a way to at least win one or at least put us a chance to win it.”
Bishop is betting on some more drama.
“It’s definitely evenly-matched between us,” Bishop said. “It’s going to be a hustle to get two more wins, but I think we can do it.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Game 1
Vikings 6, Cavaliers 5
Vikings 000 310 002—6 7 4
Cavaliers 020 020 001—5 6 2
Blevins, Wilhoit (2), Quales (7), Bishop (9) and Embree. Shaw, Townsend (4) and Shannon. W – Quales. L – Townsend. S – Bishop. HR – none.
Game 2
Cavaliers 6, Vikings 0
Vikings 000 000 0—0 5 2
Cavaliers 220 101 x—6 8 1
Graham, Witcher (3), Dingus (6) and Embree. B. Scott, Henderson and S. Scott. W – B. Scott. L – Graham. HR – none.
