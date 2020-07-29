ETHSBL WORLD SERIES: Vikings, Cavaliers split first two contests; Games 3 and 4 tonight at Cardinal Park in Johnson City

KODAK, Tenn. – Noah Bishop did something he hadn’t done during the entire East Tennessee High School Baseball League playoffs – he pitched.

Meanwhile, Brady Scott accomplished something no other hurler had achieved the entire summer – he shut down those big bats from Bristol.

The well-rested Bishop got the final three outs on the mound on Wednesday to notch the save and polish off a 6-5, nine-inning victory for the Vikings (Bristol) over the Cavaliers (Sevier County) in Game 1 of the inaugural ETHSBL World Series at Smokies Stadium.

Scott paired with reliever Jace Henderson to craft a five-hit shutout as the Cavaliers bounced back for a 6-0 triumph in Game 2.

The best-of-five series is knotted up at one game apiece with Games 3 and 4 being held today at Cardinal Park in Johnson City, beginning at 5 p.m.

This World Series opened with plenty of drama.

The Bristolians trailed 2-0 after three innings in the opener, led 4-2 following the top of the fifth and then pulled through in extra innings.

Brayden Blevins hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and Bryce Snyder had a two-out RBI single to put the Vikings (14-4) ahead to stay in the top of the ninth.

“We did not play a good or necessarily great game,” said Vikings coach Preston Roberts, who is also the skipper at Tennessee High. “It was kind of an average performance early on, but these guys find a way to scratch and claw. We found the hits when we needed them and got the outs when we needed them.”