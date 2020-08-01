ETHSBL WORLD SERIES: Sevier County takes title over Vikings

The Cavs took it all as the Vikings failed to score a run in their final 14 innings of the summer.

There is a reason, after all, why Sevier County finished with a 16-2 record in the ETHSBL.

“[Newsom] was a good, quality pitcher,” Snyder said. “He’s like some of the guys that we will see constantly in our conference throughout the [2021] season. We did struggle a little bit, but we competed our tails off.”

Mason Johns suffered the loss on the mound for the Vikings, despite striking out nine over 3 1/3 innings. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate.

A first-inning RBI single by Wilcoxon, Newsom’s RBI triple in the second inning and Collin Shannon’s fifth-inning RBI double accounted for the Cavaliers’ runs.

Tennessee High had a 2-2 record when the pandemic shut down the season nearly five months ago, but the Vikings made the most of a second chance in the ETHSBL.