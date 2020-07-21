JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – When it comes to competing, Preston Roberts never has to worry about Bryce Snyder not giving it his all.
“He’s an incredible athlete,” said Roberts, Tennessee High’s baseball coach and the pilot of the Vikings in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League. “I’ve been around Tennessee High now for 14 years and coached his other two brothers [Cody Snyder and Austin Snyder]. There’s something in that Snyder DNA. They’re quiet, they’re humble, but whenever they step on the field – whether the football field or baseball diamond – they tend to produce when they need to, especially in those moments when you want a guy to produce.”
Snyder certainly did that on Tuesday as he 2-for-3 with a single, triple, walk, RBI and scored three times as the third-seeded Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, cruised to a 14-4 five-inning win over the Braves from Johnson City, Tennessee, at Cardinal Park in the first round of the ETHSBL playoffs.
The Vikings (10-3) meet the second-seeded Demons (9-2) from Greeneville, Tennessee, today at 7:30 p.m. in a semifinal game at Cardinal Park. The top-seeded A-Town Falcons (11-1) from Abingdon, Virginia, play Team Whited (8-5) from Kingsport, Tennessee, in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.
The Vikings took care of business on Tuesday, erasing an early 4-2 deficit by ripping off a dozen unanswered runs. A three-run third inning put the Bristolians ahead to stay and the tone for that offensive uprising was set by Snyder’s leadoff triple.
“It just feels good to finally hit a ball,” Snyder said. “I’ve been struggling here lately, but I kept going at it and finally got a good piece of one.”
The rising senior at THS certainly came out of his slump.
“[Snyder] just found a way to make it happen,” Roberts said. “He was dialed in today and stroked it pretty good.”
You could say Snyder is carrying on the family tradition.
“I’ve grown up around the stadium watching my two brothers play since I could walk,” Snyder said. “I love it, I really do.”
Jared Graham went the distance on the mound for the Vikings in what was his second consecutive strong start. He was coming off a win over the Raiders (Kingsport, Tennessee) last Thursday in the final regular-season game for his team.
“We got what we wanted out of him,” Roberts said. “I told our guys we had to score runs, play clean infield defense and for the most part they did those things.”
The Vikings dropped a 6-2 decision to the Demons in the previous matchup between the clubs.
“It’s single elimination [in the first two rounds] and if we keep winning that’s four games this week,” Roberts said. “We are down on our pitching. Our top three arms are unavailable this week, so it kind of puts a workload on some of the other guys.”
Garrett Cross added two RBIs on Tuesday for the Vikings, who were patient at the plate – drawing nine walks against three pitchers – and ran rampant on the basepaths.
“The deeper you are in a tournament, the more you’re going to have to rely on your offense to pull you through,” Roberts said. “If we take that approach, especially as aggressive as we were on the bases, we can make some things happen.”
Hudson York hit a two-run double for the Braves (6-6-1), who clinched a postseason berth late Monday night when the Express (Bristol, Virginia) dropped a 10-7 decision to the Volunteers (Church Hill, Tennessee) at Cardinal Park in a game that ended at 11:06 p.m.
Team Whited advanced to today’s semifinals with a 7-2 win over the Home of Daniel Norris (Johnson City) on Tuesday and will face the A-Town Falcons for the second time. The Falcons posted a 1-0 triumph over the club from Kingsport last month.
Vikings 14, Braves 4
Braves 040 00—4 6 4
Vikings 223 34—14 6 1
Zuhlke, York (3), Tucker (5) and Seehorn. Graham and Embree. W – Graham. L – Zuhlke. HR – none.
