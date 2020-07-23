JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – If the East Tennessee High School Baseball League handed out a MVP award, Brayden Blevins would be a leading candidate.
The junior-to-be at Tennessee High pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts on Wednesday night for the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, in their 6-0 victory over the Demons from Greeneville, Tennessee, in the semifinal round of the playoffs.
During Game 1 of the ETHSBL Finals at Cardinal Park on Thursday, he smashed a RBI double in the first inning against the A-Town Falcons from Abingdon, Virginia.
“If people don’t know about him,” said Preston Roberts, who coaches the Vikings and is also the head baseball coach at THS. “They are going to know real soon.”
Blevins will look to inflict some more damage with his bat today at 1 p.m. when the Vikings (11-3) and A-Town Falcons (12-1) resume Game 1 of the finals after rain halted the contest in the top of the third inning with the score knotted at three runs apiece. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will follow after the suspended game is completed.
Each team put up a three-spot in the first inning on Thursday before a deluge left the playing surface soaked.
Evan Mutter, Blevins and C.J. Henley drove in runs for the Vikings in the top half of the opening inning, while the A-Town Falcons answered in the bottom of the first as Cole Lambert drew a bases-loaded walk and Alex Odle connected for a two-run single.
That Blevins played a big role for the team from Bristol certainly isn’t a surprise as he has not allowed an earned run on the mound in ETHSBL play and has a batting average better than .300.
In Wednesday’s game – which ended at 10:24 p.m. – Blevins blanked a solid hitting team that had not been the victim of a shutout all summer.
It should also be noted that Blevins is the nephew of Jeremy Blevins, a former Sullivan East High School star who reached the Class AAA level with the New York Yankees.
“I felt good in the bullpen warming up and I figured I’d do all right,” Blevins said. “The curveball was really, really good and sharp tonight. I was just hitting my spots with the fastball and the change-up got a couple of people.”
Blevins had pitched well for the Vikings in each outing, but Wednesday’s performance topped them all.
“It was the best I’ve ever seen him throw and the deepest I’ve ever seen him go into a game,” Roberts said. “To be as strong as he was late; that performance right there beats good teams, which is really what we need. … I am really proud of him. I don’t want to say I was blown away, because I know what’s in there and what he’s capable of. I was really pleased for him to go out there and put the complete package together.”
Tennessee High’s 2020 season was cut short after four games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Blevins made an impression in his varsity debut.
“Take it for what it’s worth, but he led the team in batting average, led the team in RBIs and led the team in extra-base hits through four games,” Roberts said. “On the mound he came in relief in two games and did not give up a run. That’s just a small sample size, but I was pretty excited with him this spring.”
Today’s games should be riveting as the only league loss for the A-Town Falcons was a 2-0 setback to the Vikings way back on June 10 as Mason Johns, Jared Graham, Logan Quales, Noah Smith and Cole Presson combined to pitch a three-hit shutout. Henley had two hits that night.
